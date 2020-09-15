All The Best Workout Gear We Bought In Lockdown (That Isn't A Peloton)

Ever since nonessential businesses were forced to temporarily halt operations back in March, those of us who relied on the gym have been searching for ways to stay fit at home. Even if you aren’t a gym rat, simply being forced to stay indoors for months on end probably has you itching to get moving.

Not surprisingly, the home fitness company Peloton has seen a massive surge in sales (172%, in fact) since the coronavirus pandemic began. But with their bikes starting at $1,895, not everyone can afford to hop on the trend.

So if you’re looking for ways to stay in shape that don’t involve spending a couple thousand on a stationary bike (no shade if you have!), take a look at what products HuffPost writers and editors personally recommend. From equipment to clothes to at-home workouts, there’s bound to be something to keep you motivated until it’s safe to hit the gym again.

1. The BootySprout

Keeping up with my weightlifting routine from home has been tough since I don’t own much equipment or have the space for a home gym. I’m also not one to pay much attention to ads on Instagram, but one product caught my eye and I finally gave in. I’m now the proud owner of a BootySprout. But don’t let the cutesy name fool you: This thing really gives you the same burn as doing heavy hip thrusts with a barbell, without the massive bar and plates to lug around the living room. ― Casey Bond, money, home & living reporter

2. Budget-Friendly Exercise Bike

Amazon.com Yosuda Stationary Bike, $339.99

Midway through quarantine, I knew I had to purchase something to replace my gym visits. I didn’t want to spend a ton of money on a Peloton (eventually, I’d like to go back to the gym), so instead I found this highly reviewed, nicely priced stationary bike on Amazon. I’ve had the bike for a while now, and I’m so happy with it: so easy to assemble (and, believe me, I am terrible at assembly), good resistance and, best of all, it’s surprisingly quiet. ― Brittany Wong, senior relationships reporter

3. A More Sanitary Yoga Mat

Amazon.com Koru Fold & Roll Yoga Mat, $39.99

One of my best pandemic purchases was a Koru Fold & Roll Yoga Mat. Unlike traditional yoga mats, this one has a small indentation down the center that allows you to easily fold it in half and then roll the clean side onto itself — instead of simply rolling it up like you would a standard mat, which rolls whatever germs are on the floor right onto the side of the mat you use for working out. I never had considered how unsanitary that was! It will be especially helpful when going back to a workout studio, but it’s giving me peace of mind now, too. It’s also just a great yoga mat, period. ― Ashley Rockman, senior editor

Stamina Products Stamina 2-in-1 Recumbent Exercise Bike and Workstation, $199.

4. Standing Desk With A Twist

I hate exercise for exercise’s sake. But when I finally broke down and bought a rat race nightmare machine, I found I’ll actually use it. It’s easier to keep pedaling when you’re distracted by emails, keeping up with a project or watching Netflix. Plus, I’ve been impressed with how quiet, sturdy and relatively compact this baby is. The tension is adjustable, and a little battery-powered tracker in the desktop displays distance, calories, time, speed ― all the basics. Though the specific model I bought is sold out online, a comparable one (pictured) is on sale for under $200. ― Janie Campbell, senior editor

5. Comfy, Casual Bike Shorts

Amazon.com Hanes Women's Stretch Jersey Bike Shorts, $6.65 - $16.98﻿

My favorite workout gear purchase during this pandemic has been a pair of Hanes jersey bike shorts. They’re stretchy and useful for preventing chafing on my rides around Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York. And they can be used indoors, too. I use them to lounge during the day and do stretches when sitting all day gets to me. They are the all-purpose accessory that is providing one small comfort to me during these long days. ― Monica Torres, work/life reporter

6. No-Fuss Home Workouts

Obefitness.com Obé Fitness subscription, pricing starts at $16.59 per month