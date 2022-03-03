Shopping

I Wear These $13 Hoop Earrings From Amazon With Every Outfit

These chunky hoops are surprisingly lightweight and come in silver, gold or rose gold.

$13 hollow thick hoop earrings from j in rose gold, gold and silver.


Some people are picky eaters. Some are particular about their laundry detergent. I am highly selective about my earrings. When it comes to hoops, I know exactly what I’m looking for and I won’t wear something that doesn’t fit the bill.

Year after year, I watched friends find the right earrings for them, sometimes asking where they got them and considering a pair for myself. But in my heart of hearts, I knew they weren’t really the earrings I was looking for. Whether they were too cutesy, too heavy, too skinny or came with that annoying, tiny earring backing I would lose within a week, I never found the earrings for me. Until now.

After years of looking for my perfect chunky hoops, I’m overjoyed to report that I’ve found them ― for $13 on Amazon, no less. Consider this my engagement announcement and hang it on your fridge next to your old college roommate’s actual save-the-date. They’re stylish, metallic everyday earrings that go with literally every outfit you own. Throw them on for a going-out look. Instantly elevate your cozy sweats. Add a little metallic flair to a basic T-shirt and jeans or power clash ensemble. The options are endless, especially because they come in gold, silver and rose gold in four different sizes (25, 30, 40 and 50 millimeters.)

Me wearing these earrings with *every* outfit. I have the gold ones in 40 millimeters.


They’re eye-catching, but not overwhelming. Thick, but light. And perhaps most importantly, they have an attached back, so I never need to fumble around the old cigar box in which I keep all my precious gems, looking for a singular earring back.

All sizes are 5 millimeters thick with 14-karat gold plating (the silver pair is white gold plated), but they’re hollow, so they’re super light and wearable. I’ll wear them for days at a time, and a lot of the reviews said the same. You easily can slip them in a small purse or makeup bag, making them travel-friendly and perfect for people who are always on the go.

For $13 on Amazon, what do you have to lose? Throw them in your cart the next time you get your Brita filters. You’ll thank me later.

The $13 Everyday Earrings You'll Never Take Off
These come in silver (pictured), rose gold and gold in 25, 30, 40 and 50 millimeters. I got the gold in 40 millimeters, which are about an inch and a half long in total.
Get them from Amazon for $13.

Songs of praise for these earrings from over 6,000 positive reviews:

“The moment I opened the package, I was so happy. These earrings are stunning! They are the right color for 14-karat gold, they are chunky, they don’t hurt my ears, they are so easy to put on (no tiny earring back to fiddle with and drop). I am going to buy a second pair in case these sell out. I consider these lifetime earrings I will wear often and have forever. They are THAT GOOD.” — Love My Dog

“I have loved chunky hoops for so long and with super-sensitive ears I have to be picky. I’ve seen several on Etsy but for the price, I went with these and it was the best decision EVER! They do not infect my ears at all and they have such a great, shiny look. They look super expensive too!” — Chloe

“So obsessed with these! so cute and can be worn with fancy dresses or a t-shirt and jeans.” — Amazon customer

“These chunky gold hoop earrings are soooo pretty! I wanted an elegant, BUT not too flashy and definitely shiny set of earrings that could be worn for dressy or casual days. And that is exactly what these hoops are! Not small but definitely not too big. Just big enough to be noticed but not overbearing and bulky on my ears! Perfect size: dainty but definitely noticeable! Super comfortable. I can’t really even feel that I’m wearing them... They fasten completely closed so I feel like they’re secure and that adds to the comfort too as they stay put. Zero Irritation. Awesome! They look very high-end and expensive! I’m definitely impressed. I really really love these earrings! You will love them too.” — Jenn Butterfield

“All I can say is WOW WOW WOW!!! These earrings are so beautiful and look like a thousand-dollar pair...I wear them with no allergic reaction to them as well. Perfect size, great lever backs make inserting and removing them a breeze. Love love love them!!” — Susan Klyber

