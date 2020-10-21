If you’re looking to take a break from a marathon of creepy flicks or a slew of spooky shows, you could turn to spine-chilling, hair-raising and blood-curdling books for frights that’ll feel oh so real.
That’s why we asked the folks at Goodreads for the top horror books that have been popular with their book-loving members throughout this year. These books have vampires who bite and mysterious witches, along with enough twists to be thrilling. A few have even made it to our monthly “Most Anticipated Books” guide that Goodreads also helps us curate.
“As we all learned to navigate the uncertainty and loss of normalcy that this year has brought us, we saw readers flock to horror novels, propelling tales of terror to the top of our most popular lists,” said Cybil Wallace, a senior editor at Goodreads. “And the genre was ready for the extra attention, with some very compelling and terrifying reads.”
If you’ve been looking for a horror book that you won’t be able to put down, Goodreads gave us their scary suggestions based on books that were published in the last year and have at least a 3.5-star rating from members. Maybe these popular picks will help you escape from this world for a little while.
No spoilers, so you’ll have to see the list down there for the top scary stories that Goodreads members have been devouring this year. Just make sure you’re not reading these in the dark.
Check out the most popular horror picks on Goodreads this year:
1
"Mexican Gothic" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
After receiving a mysterious letter from her newlywed cousin, debutante Noemí Taboada goes to visit her and her new husband, who might not be who he seems. And the house itself, called High Place, holds lots of secrets about the family her cousin married into.
"The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires" by Grady Hendrix
Set in the '90s, this book has been described as "'Steel Magnolias' meets 'Dracula.'" It's centered around Patricia Campbell, who always looks forward to her book club since her family life isn't as fulfilling as she thought it would be. When a stranger moves next door, Patricia initially likes him but starts to suspect that he might be involved in the disappearance of a few local children.
From Stephen King, "If It Bleeds" is actually a collection of four long stories. The first story is a standalone sequel to King's "The Outsider" and focuses on Holly Gibney, who is working on a case about a missing dog but starts to suspect that not everything is as it seems.
In "The Year of the Witching," Immanuelle Moore lives in puritanical Bethel and is seen as an outcast because of her mother's relationship with a man of a different race. But she accidentally stumbles into a place called Darkwood and finds her mother's journal — which tells of how dark Bethel is itself and how her mother spent time with witches.
In "Survivor Song," Massachusetts is overrun by a virus that's spread by saliva. When infected, people lose their minds and try to infect as many others as they can before dying of the rabies-like disease. Dr. Ramola Sherman is trying to help her pregnant friend who has been infected by her husband get a vaccine to save herself and her unborn child.
When Lena Johnson's grandmother dies, she drops out of college and gets a job to support her family in Lakewood, Michigan. But that job forces her to participate in a secret program with things like gold pills that's meant to make bad thoughts disappear. Very creepy, for sure.
"The Bright Lands" takes place in Bentley, Texas where the town's talented quarterback goes missing. His older brother, who was an outcast in Bentley because he's gay, returns from New York and quickly finds out that there are plenty of skeletons that the town has been hiding.