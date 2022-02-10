Kim Zier via Getty Images

When I was in college, a misguided friend gifted me a tiny baby mouse for my birthday. Surprisingly enough, I fell for this sweet little creature (named Mighty, obviously) who went on to live for many years. First with me, then as my mother’s class pet at the preschool where she taught. As a result, I have zero tolerance for mouse cruelty of any kind, and that includes during the unfortunate instances in which they enter the home.

Regardless of whether you live in the city, country or suburbs, mice infestations can happen. They are especially common during the cold winter months when little squeakers seeking shelter head to the nearest warm building.

While you’ve likely heard that the most effective mousetraps are glue traps and other kill traps, they’re not an option for people like myself or others who can’t stomach the death and injury of creatures great and small. That’s why I’ve rounded up the top five best humane mousetraps on Amazon. They’re all highly rated, effective, ethical and easy to use, so you can easily rid your house of mice and send them back to whatever field or park they came from with a clean conscience.

