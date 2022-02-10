Shopping

The Most Effective Humane Mousetraps

These are the five most popular no-kill, cruelty-free and animal-friendly mousetraps on Amazon.

When I was in college, a misguided friend gifted me a tiny baby mouse for my birthday. Surprisingly enough, I fell for this sweet little creature (named Mighty, obviously) who went on to live for many years. First with me, then as my mother’s class pet at the preschool where she taught. As a result, I have zero tolerance for mouse cruelty of any kind, and that includes during the unfortunate instances in which they enter the home.

Regardless of whether you live in the city, country or suburbs, mice infestations can happen. They are especially common during the cold winter months when little squeakers seeking shelter head to the nearest warm building.

While you’ve likely heard that the most effective mousetraps are glue traps and other kill traps, they’re not an option for people like myself or others who can’t stomach the death and injury of creatures great and small. That’s why I’ve rounded up the top five best humane mousetraps on Amazon. They’re all highly rated, effective, ethical and easy to use, so you can easily rid your house of mice and send them back to whatever field or park they came from with a clean conscience.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A highly-rated Amazon favorite
Like all our listed traps, the incredibly popular CaptSure trap uses the catch and release method to ensure a pain- and cruelty-free experience. It is safe for households with kids and pets and doesn't require any physical contact with the mouse. Easy to clean, set up and reuse, it's a great investment if you find yourself with the occasional field mouse pal. It's rated 4.3 out of 5 stars, has almost 12,000 ratings and also works for other small rodents like hamsters and moles.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
2
Amazon
A metal catch and release trap
Available in two sizes and engineered to have a high success rate, AB Traps's cage quickly capture rodents without hurting them. The lightweight wire is durable and rust-resistant, and the door locks tightly and quickly to prevent escapes. It's a safe and humane way get mice, small squirrels and even chipmunks back outside where they belong. It has 4.3 out of 5 stars and over 6,000 ratings.
Get it from Amazon for $17.98.
3
Amazon
A two-pack of effective traps
Meant for years of use, the Trazon mousetraps are newly improved and equipped with convenient notches that make it easier than ever to release the mouse and then wash it after use. It's a popular trap that can be used both outdoors and indoors. It's rated 4.4 out of 5 stars with over 2,500 ratings.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.99.
4
Amazon
A clear top mousetrap
ITrap Rodent Control's multi-use mousetrap is an easy-to-use, repeat mousetrap that doesn't require winding or resetting. The lack of springs, snaps or mechanical components means it won't jam and you don't need to set bait out to lure the little guys in. It has 4 out of 5 stars from 650 ratings.
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
5
Amazon
A reusable bait trap
The Harris cage trap can be used for mice, rats, chipmunks and even small squirrels. It's easy to bait and set, with thick metal that prevents the animal from chewing or clawing its way out. It's also rust-resistant, making it perfect for indoor or outdoor use. It has 4.1 out of 5 stars from nearly 5,000 ratings.
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
