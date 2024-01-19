Wintertime is notorious for its chill and its blankets of snow. But a less discussed effect? Its incredible dryness, which only multiplies amid increased indoor heating. This dryness can cause a host of issues ranging from skin dryness, sinus congestion, dry eyes, snoring and decreased quality of sleep. In fact, it can even affect the well-being of plants and wooden furniture!

While you wait out winter, a good quality humidifier can help ease the discomfort of bone-dry air indoors, helping release moisture into the air that’ll help keep your skin and body healthy. The other occupants of your household — including pets — will appreciate this, too!

Read on for some of the best affordable humidifiers available online, as vouched for by reviewers who depend on them to get through winter more comfortably.