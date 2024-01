An option that lets you set up your exact preferred humidity level

This 6 liter humidifier lasts up to 60 hours, so you can truly set it and forget it. In addition to its convenient top-fill design, three mist levels, quiet output and automatic shut-off, it also lets you check your space’s current humidity levels in real-time — and choose the exact level of humidity you want for a truly controllable, personalized experience. You can also add essential oils to its aromatherapy tray to enjoy it as a diffuser!One in my daughters room and one in mine. We especially need these during winter around here.I replaced another one that worked fine because this one is just so easy to use and fill.My old one had to be flipped upside down and made a mess everywhere. It displays what level humidity you want the room to be and turns on and off accordingly. We usually run them for the 8-10 hours over night. I don’t have to fill this one as often either because it isn’t constantly running and making my room too humid. It also has a pretty light running up the side that you can change the color of.Please make sure to follow the directions and remove all of the packing tape and foam." — Denise L Tonetti