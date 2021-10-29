Amazon Michael Somenek, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Washington, D.C. who specializes in facial and nasal functions, recommended the Pure Enrichment humidifier for its consistent balance and humidity regulation.

Winter is on our doorstep and along with it, so is the dry, cold air and incessant drone of artificial indoor heat. Just like clockwork, you may start to notice your lips start to crack, your throat become hoarse, your nose start to drip and patches of dry, flaky skin emerge like an unwelcome guest. Luckily, humidifiers, those inventive devices that emit moisture to replenish humidity levels in your home, bedroom or office, help with your dry air woes. And we’re found several that have the expert stamp of approval.

Jen Haley is a board-certified dermatologist in Scottsdale, Arizona, and medical advisor for Editor’s Pick. Haley explained to HuffPost that “When there is more moisture in the air, the water that is already in our skin may be less likely to evaporate. Humidifiers add that extra moisture we need to keep that healthy glow. Especially if you already experience dry skin, a humidifier is a must to add to your bedroom. You’ll find that you not only breathe easier, you may look better, too.”

It’s not just skin that can be compromised from the lack of humidity. Mucous membranes in the throat, nasal passageways and even the eyes can become affected.

“In the winter our mucous membranes also tend to dry out more and get thicker, making it more difficult to filter out what enters through our airways,” said Shawn Nasseri, a Mayo Clinic-trained ear, nose and throat doctor and specialist in Los Angeles. “Running a humidifier can help to keep your nose moist, clean and clear. Remember, thicker secretions means less lubrication, more difficult to clear passageways and are frequently associated with post-nasal drip.”

So what makes a good humidifier? Hadley King, a board-certified dermatologist in New York, told HuffPost that “it’s important to look for a humidifier that is appropriate for the size and space of the room. The goal is to achieve a humidity level of 30 to 50%. Too low, and your skin and airways will dry out; too high, and this can promote the growth of bacteria, dust mites and mold.”

Shop these humidifiers that not only meet experts’ qualifications, but are sure to alleviate your dry air symptoms and make your winter a little more bearable.

