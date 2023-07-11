Food & DrinkFoodHummus

The 7 Best Store-Bought Hummus Brands At The Grocery Store, According To Chefs

These picks are pretty close to the real thing you can get at a restaurant, according to the pros.
There’s nothing quite like the hummus you order at a Mediterranean restaurant. Typically served with toasty pita bread and a side of perfectly pickled vegetables, somehow those chefs just get it right.

Then there’s the hummus you find in the refrigerated aisles of your local grocery store. While there’s nothing wrong with it, it just hits different — and not always in a good way.

While we know we’re never going to pick up a tub of hummus that’s quite as good as the stuff at our favorite Mediterranean restaurant, we were determined to find a close second. With that in mind, we asked chefs for their favorite store-bought hummus picks. Here’s what they had to say.

1
Sabra
Sabra Classic Hummus
If you're a consumer of hummus, you've likely seen or tried Sabra at one point or another. Sabra is available at almost every grocery store, which is good news because chefs highly recommend it. "When looking for hummus in the store, I usually gravitate toward Sabra traditional hummus," said Beau Owens, a chef at the Mediterranean restaurant The Lazy Goat in Greenville, South Carolina. "I love how creamy the texture is and how consistent it is. The best thing about it is how simple and natural all of the ingredients are. It is also always readily available in any store that I shop in."

Norah Clark, an experienced chef in restaurants and hotels worldwide, is in agreement. "My go-to store-bought hummus has to be Sabra Classic Hummus. It's creamy, has a balanced flavor of chickpeas and tahini, and works well with almost everything, from pitas to veggies," she said. "I also appreciate that they maintain a simple and straightforward ingredient list without any unnecessary additives. The texture is pleasantly smooth without being overly processed, which is often the case with many store-bought hummuses."

Plant-based chef Matthew Kenney is all about Sabra classic hummus, as well. "As a chef who specializes in plant-based and vegan snacks, I've sampled quite a bit of store-bought hummus over time. When it comes to my go-to brand of choice for store-bought hummus, my first pick has always been Sabra hummus," he said. "Their texture and flavor make for delicious snacks, they use high-quality natural ingredients in their recipes, it is vegan friendly as well as gluten-free making it the ideal option for anyone with dietary restrictions, not forgetting its versatility: Add it as topping on sandwiches wraps as a dip for veggies and crackers snacks aplenty!"
Sabra Classic Hummus
2
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's Dill Pickle Hummus
Max Simon, the owner of the Greek restaurant Theía in Los Angeles, is a fan of the Trader Joe's Dill Pickle hummus. "I love the Trader Joe’s Dill Pickle hummus," he said. "It’s seasonal, so it’s a treat when they have it in stock but it gives an extra salty and vinegary taste that’s so surprisingly tasty. It sounds weird but it’s the perfect flavor combination when you’re looking for something out of the ordinary."
Trader Joe's Dill Pickle Hummus
3
Walmart
Fresh Cravings Lemon Garlic Hummus
George Duran — a chef, culinary contributor for "Good Morning America" and host of the Food Network Show "Ham on the Street" —loves Fresh Cravings' Garlic Hummus. "I’m enamored with Fresh Cravings Lemon Garlic Hummus especially because the garlic is actually roasted," he said. "I grew up with Lebanese-born parents, so lemon is a must when it comes to hummus. I love its creamy texture and how the combination of ingredients bursts with flavor in every bite!”
Fresh Cravings Lemon Garlic Hummus
4
Lantana
Lantana Foods Sriracha Carrot Hummus
Owens says that while he typically gravitates toward Sabra, when he wants to mix it up, he opts for the hummus brand Lantana. "If I want to do a hummus spread or trio, I go with Lantana hummus," he said. "I love all the different varieties, and it's always fun to try something new. The Sriracha Carrot and Edamame hummus are absolute must-tries from Lantana."

Stephen Parker, a corporate chef at the Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer franchise, loves Lantana hummus as well: "I love their creativity and innovation through all of the different varieties they offer. Whether it be the Cauliflower Pizza Crust, Black Bean or Sriracha Carrot Hummus, the flavor profiles really shine through. They are also all seasoned very well and not too salty. No matter the flavor, the texture is also perfect and super creamy. My favorite flavor is the Everything Bagel Hummus."
Lantana Foods Sriracha Carrot Hummus
5
Whole Foods
Cedar's Original Hommus
Charlie Levy, founder and executive chef at Motek in Miami, is all about Cedar's hummus. “Before opening Motek, the closest hummus to my childhood in Israel was a brand I discovered called Cedar’s. Whenever I wasn’t making hummus from scratch, Cedar’s was my family’s go-to," he said. "They use simple and clean ingredients including steamed chickpeas, tahini, lemon, and most importantly, not an overpowering amount of garlic like most other brands."

When choosing store-bought hummus, he added, simple ingredients are key. "The way Cedar’s chickpeas are treated makes the texture smooth and creamy making it taste similar to classic Israeli hummus I grew up knowing and loving.”
Cedar's Original Hommus
6
Miami Twist
Miami Twist Hummus
Looking for hummus with a twist? Miami Twist has you covered — and Kristina Marrero, a chef at Pura Vida in South Florida who makes her own hummus at work daily, highly recommends it.

“Over the years I have made and bought several store-bought brands of hummus," she said. "When it comes to looking for the right store-bought brand of hummus, the first thing I do is to look at the ingredients: A simple ingredient list with the highest quality products like organic chickpeas, tahini, and fresh lemon juice instead of your typical citric acid ingredient you find in other store-bought brands, will make all the difference."

"Miami Twist hummus is my personal go-to," Marrero continued. "They are like no other brand when it comes to the creamy texture you would find in an authentic Hummus made from starch. Miami Twist hummus is also local, which I absolutely love because I know that I am getting the freshest hummus, even on a mass production scale sold at my local Plum Market and 20 other local grocery stores."

Miami Twist also carries a variety of flavored hummus, she added, including Everything Seasoning, Carrot, Roasted Garlic and Jalapeno.
Miami Twist Hummus
7
Mercato
Citarella Housemade Hummus
If you happen to live in the vicinity of a Citarella — which are only located in New York City, the Hamptons and Connecticut — you're in luck, because chef Laurent Tourondel, the executive chef of Laurent Tourondel Hospitality, says they make his go-to store-bought hummus. "It's the best because it has fresh ingredients, amazing flavor and its texture is very, very smooth," he said. "Avoid all the other brands if you can, I only recommend Citarella hummus!"
Citarella Housemade Hummus
