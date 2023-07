Sabra Classic Hummus

If you're a consumer of hummus, you've likely seen or tried Sabra at one point or another. Sabra is available at almost every grocery store, which is good news because chefs highly recommend it. "When looking for hummus in the store, I usually gravitate toward Sabra traditional hummus," said Beau Owens , a chef at the Mediterranean restaurant The Lazy Goat in Greenville, South Carolina. "I love how creamy the texture is and how consistent it is. The best thing about it is how simple and natural all of the ingredients are. It is also always readily available in any store that I shop in." Norah Clark , an experienced chef in restaurants and hotels worldwide, is in agreement. "My go-to store-bought hummus has to be Sabra Classic Hummus. It's creamy, has a balanced flavor of chickpeas and tahini, and works well with almost everything, from pitas to veggies," she said. "I also appreciate that they maintain a simple and straightforward ingredient list without any unnecessary additives. The texture is pleasantly smooth without being overly processed, which is often the case with many store-bought hummuses."Plant-based chef Matthew Kenney is all about Sabra classic hummus, as well. "As a chef who specializes in plant-based and vegan snacks, I've sampled quite a bit of store-bought hummus over time. When it comes to my go-to brand of choice for store-bought hummus, my first pick has always been Sabra hummus," he said. "Their texture and flavor make for delicious snacks, they use high-quality natural ingredients in their recipes, it is vegan friendly as well as gluten-free making it the ideal option for anyone with dietary restrictions, not forgetting its versatility: Add it as topping on sandwiches wraps as a dip for veggies and crackers snacks aplenty!"