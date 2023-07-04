8 Ice Cream Makers That Your Kids Will Go Nuts Over

Ice cream is the ultimate summertime treat, and making it at home means you get first dibs on that fresh-churned goodness. Plus, there’s no waiting in line or running out of your favorite flavor!
An ice cream maker is a must for most ice cream recipes, and many options are pretty affordable. You can find a number of ice cream makers at Walmart, from the buzzy Ninja CREAMi to the classic Cuisinart.
Advertisement
We’ve rounded up some of our favorite options below. Now get cranking!
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
This Cuisinart ice cream maker
2
This Yonanas healthy dessert maker
3
This Dash ice cream maker
Advertisement
4
This Gourmia ice cream maker
5
This Nostalgia ice cream bucket
6
This viral Ninja CREAMi
Advertisement
7
This Cuisinart soft-serve ice cream maker
8
This Vevor ice cream roll maker