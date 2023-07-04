8 Ice Cream Makers That Your Kids Will Go Nuts Over

This Nostalgia ice cream bucket

While not as high-tech as the other ice cream makers in this roundup, you can’t beat the price of this plastic ice cream bucket. Rather than freeze a bowl, you add ice and salt around the bowl containing the ice cream mixture, which cools down the ice cream base. It’s said to make 4 quarts of ice cream in just 30 minutes, though if you like firmer ice cream, you should let it sit on the ice for longer or put the ice cream bowl in the freezer.