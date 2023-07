8 Ice Cream Makers That Your Kids Will Go Nuts Over

This viral Ninja CREAMi

The hottest ice cream maker of the summer is, sadly, currently sold out, but you’ll want to add it to your wish list or buy a refurbished model at a higher price from a third-party seller if you don’t feel like waiting. True to the Ninja brand, this multitasking appliance has five one-touch programs – ice cream, sorbet, lite ice cream, milkshake and mix-in – that make it easy to get exactly the texture you’re looking for. It comes with four pints, so you can make four different flavors or make extras of your favorite.