An $11 basic brush with 16,000 positive reviews

If you're looking for that classic, compact half-brush/half-scraper that can clear light snow from your car but won't take up your whole back seat, you found her. It's 26 inches long, so you can store it easily, and the bristles and scraper work on fresh snow and more icey bits. Of course, at $11, this is more of a budget brush, and reviews say it's probably not the brush for people that live in super snowy areas."I've had this for a year and have barely had to use it. Well, we've been dealing with a nasty ice storm the past week. My car hadn't moved in days and was buried underneath several layers of snow, ice and sleet. Today I spent around 30 minutes removing 6 inches of snow and ice off my entire car. All I kept thinking was, 'Man, I'm glad I bought this!' I mostly used it to hack at the thick ice slabs to break them up. Then I would flip it over to use it like a crowbar to lift up the big slab of ice and then chuck it onto the ground. Then I would hack that ice slab into smaller pieces. I even used it to hack and scrape at some ice on the pavement in front of my tires. The brush is great for removing ice and snow. I was able to squeeze it between the wipers and the hood, reach the very middle of my roof, etc to remove a lot of ice. Also ergonomically it's designed well, I can hack or scrape with one hand and use the other hand for support and balance. I live in the south and this kind of weather does not happen often. This was definitely a remarkable experience for me and I'm quite proud of myself for literally digging myself out of an ice trap. I couldn't have done it without this product. Remember to always remove all ice from your car before beginning your commute. As your vehicle picks up speed, bits of ice can fly off and damage another vehicle on the road. These are called ice missiles and they can be very dangerous!" — Sam