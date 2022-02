A do-it-all splurge option: Gardyn Home 1.0

4.3/5In search of a splurge-worthy indoor smart garden? This one from Gardyn is the way to go. It uses a vertical hydroponics system that grows up to 30 plants at a time using water and built-in LED lights, and works with over 50 varieties like herbs, strawberries, peppers, tomatoes and leafy greens. The planter itself takes up only two square feet of floor or counter space and uses soilless, mess-free seed pods. And if you often forget about caring for your plants, it does all the work for you, as it comes with cameras and multiple sensors that detect temperature, humidity and water levels, as well as a vacation mode to handle things while you're away for long periods of time. You can monitor and control the garden's functions via the Gardyn app, and buy even more seed varieties and seed pods