Shopping

These Top-Rated Smart Gardens Are Perfect For Indoor Planting

With soilless planting and LED lighting, smart gardens require little maintenance and space.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Click-Grow-Smart-Garden-Indoor/dp/B01MRVMKQH?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=620475fce4b0e224afc2676a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Click and Grow Smart Garden 3" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="620475fce4b0e224afc2676a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Click-Grow-Smart-Garden-Indoor/dp/B01MRVMKQH?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=620475fce4b0e224afc2676a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Click and Grow Smart Garden 3</a> lets you grow fresh herbs and veggies indoors.
Amazon
The Click and Grow Smart Garden 3 lets you grow fresh herbs and veggies indoors.

So you weren’t blessed with a green thumb and you even avoid receiving flowers because you know that in your care, they’ll likely die within a week. But that’s OK, that’s what smart gardens are for. These easy-to-maintain, technologically advanced mini gardens are simple enough for beginners and innovative enough to impress even expert growers.

Designed to grow fresh herbs, fruits or vegetables, smart gardens offer a small space-friendly alternative to traditional planters, espcially if your home doesn’t get a ton of natural sunlight. These gardens are built with LED lights that aid in the growing process and self-watering technology, so you don’t have to worry about regularly watering them or making sure they’re getting enough sun.

There are also different sizes you can choose from, depending on how many seeds you want to grow, how tall you want your plants to get and how much space you have for the planter itself. And if you’re concerned about the smart gardens being messy, there’s no need to fret. These gardens use special pre-planted seed pods that come in compact, sponge-like cylinders so you don’t have to fuss with loose soil.

Below, we rounded up five smart gardens that are highly rated and provide a variety of seed options, plant heights and price points.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
When you only want a few plants: AeroGarden Harvest
Amazon rating: 4.7/5

You can grow veggies and herbs year-round with this indoor gardening system. It includes a gourmet seed pod kit containing Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint. It can grow up to six plants at a time, up to 12 inches tall. And because it uses soilless seed pods that grow with just water, there's virtually no mess for you to clean up. The control panel on the front of this sleek garden lets you know when it's time to add water and plant food (included), and automatically turns the light on and off. The system comes in sage green, white and black. Additional seed pod varieties are available, too.
Get it on Amazon for $129.95.
2
Amazon
Best for beginners: Click and Grow Smart Garden 3
Amazon rating: 4.7/5

This energy-efficient smart garden system comes in white, beige and gray, and grows up to three plants at a time. It includes three basil plant pods to get you started, making your first — or 50th — gardening experience much easier. All you have to do is drop in the pods, fill the water reservoir and plug it in. And if you're looking for plant options other than basil, Click and Grow has over 50 pre-seeded plant pods to choose from.
Get it on Amazon for $104.95.
3
Amazon
Grows a dozen plants: Idoo 12Pods hydroponics growing system
Amazon rating: 4.5/5

This smart garden also uses a seed pod-based hydroponic growing system, meaning that, like the previous gardens, it grows your plants using quiet self-watering technology without soil. It grows up to 12 plants at once, up 11 inches tall and has an adjustable lamp arm for plants at different growth stages. The water tank holds 4 1/2 liters of water and it even has a built-in fan to spread pollen around and disperse heat for germination. The LED system offers vegetable mode and flower/fruit mode, with each setting emitting different colored lights to encourage growth. The planter comes in black, red and white. You can plant additional seeds using Idoo's seed pod kit, which includes the sponges but not the seeds, and purchasing the seeds separately.
Get it on Amazon for $79.99.
4
Amazon
The most visually appealing: Edn SmallGarden
Amazon rating: 4.3/5

Grow up to 10 plants with this Wi-Fi-enabled and app-controlled smart garden that uses seed pods. Its built-in automatic lights mean you don't have to place it near a window or purchase separate grow lights. The walnut wraparound design and anodized aluminum blends in seamlessly with home decor and furniture. This all-in-one kit includes the SmallGarden, a 12-volt power adapter and 10 soilless basil seed pods. You can get additional seed pods and seeds, too.
Get it on Amazon for $199.99.
5
Amazon
A do-it-all splurge option: Gardyn Home 1.0
Amazon rating: 4.3/5

In search of a splurge-worthy indoor smart garden? This one from Gardyn is the way to go. It uses a vertical hydroponics system that grows up to 30 plants at a time using water and built-in LED lights, and works with over 50 varieties like herbs, strawberries, peppers, tomatoes and leafy greens. The planter itself takes up only two square feet of floor or counter space and uses soilless, mess-free seed pods. And if you often forget about caring for your plants, it does all the work for you, as it comes with cameras and multiple sensors that detect temperature, humidity and water levels, as well as a vacation mode to handle things while you're away for long periods of time. You can monitor and control the garden's functions via the Gardyn app, and buy even more seed varieties and seed pods.
Get it on Amazon for $699.
An easy-to-care-for tropical palm

12 Non-Toxic Houseplants That Are Safe To Be Around Pet And A Few Ways To Position Them

shoppingGardeningplantsgardenhouseplants

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

How Much Does One-Way Masking Protect You From COVID?

Wellness

10 Ways To Care For Your Mental Health After A Miscarriage

Style & Beauty

Should You Shave Your Head? Here’s Everything You’ll Ever Need To Know.

Travel

Experts Predict The Most Popular Travel Destinations Of 2022

Relationships

7 Phrases Emotionally Abusive Partners Use To Control You

Food & Drink

These Are The Most Searched Super Bowl Dips In Every State

Wellness

Why Do Some People Get COVID But Others In The House Don’t?

Wellness

What You Need To Know About Accidental Head Injury

Food & Drink

The 10 Most Popular Beers People Drink During The Super Bowl

Food & Drink

What Pro Athletes Eat For Breakfast vs. What YOU Should Eat

Shopping

5 Top-Rated Humane Mousetraps, For Anyone Who Has A Heart

Shopping

29 Winter Style Essentials For Anyone Whose Favorite Color Is Black

Relationships

What It Could Mean If You're Letting Friendships Slip Away During COVID

Parenting

How To Teach Kids To Cope With Losing

Food & Drink

Must-Have Hot Sauces That Culinary Experts Swear By

Parenting

35 Tweets Only Sports Parents Will Understand

Work/Life

5 Of Esther Perel's Best Tips For Dealing With Toxic Work Relationships

Shopping

Tired Of Tracking Mud Through Your Home? You Need One Of These

Shopping

12 Must-Have Base Layers To Keep You Toasty And Warm This Winter

Shopping

Getting Married ? Here's Every Kitchen Item You Need On Your Wedding Registry

Parenting

Your Kid Isn't Loving Sports. When Is It OK To Let Them Quit?

Food & Drink

Don’t Got Moxie? Maine’s Beloved Soda Is In Short Supply

Parenting

What People Get Wrong About The 'Golden Hour' After Birth

Parenting

There’s So Much Pressure To Make 'Mom Friends.' Do You Really Need Them?

Shopping

These $38 Walking Shoes Are The Best I've Ever Worn, Hands Down

Shopping

People Are Obsessed With This Highly Rated Pet Brush That's On Sale Now

Wellness

16 Tiny Indulgences That Don't Cost Much But Feel Luxurious

Food & Drink

The Best Foods To Eat When It’s 10 A.M. And You’re Ready For Lunch

Shopping

15 Genius Tools For Easier At-Home Manicures And Pedicures

Shopping

28 Products That Make Working From Home More Comfortable

Shopping

8 Amazing Black-Owned Coffee Brands You Can Order Online

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Travel

7 Mistakes People Make When Booking Travel Through Third-Party Sites

Work/Life

6 Signs Of A Toxic Job You Can Spot During Your Interview

Home & Living

This Documentary About A Dating App Con Man Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Home & Living

This Southern Drama Is The Most Popular Show On Netflix Right Now

Relationships

This Is One Of The Most Damaging Phrases In A Friendship

Shopping

12 Pet-Friendly House Plants That Are Safe For Cats And Dogs

Style & Beauty

10 Perfect Nail Polish Shades To Wear This Valentine’s Day

Shopping

Everything You Need To Wax At Home Like A Pro