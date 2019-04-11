HuffPost Finds

15 Inexpensive Jumpsuits And Rompers From Nordstrom's Spring Sale 2019

You can never have too many jumpsuits.

Nordstrom’s annual spring sale just kicked off, which means there are hundreds (maybe thousands!) of deals on everything from bags and accessories to shoes and clothing.

Going on now through April 22, this sale is the perfect time to stock up on all of those weather-limbo pieces you’ve realized you’re missing during this no-longer-winter, not-yet-spring transition, like a lightweight trench for those warm rainy days or a lined denim jacket for those days when it’s cool in the morning and warm by the evening.

Maybe you need some waterproof walking shoes, or perhaps you’re looking for dresses for all of those spring and summer weddings on your calendar. Whatever the reason for your shopping, there’s certainly something in hiding in Nordstrom’s sale that’s worth it.

Because you can never have too many jumpsuits and rompers, we’ve rounded up 15 of the cutest ones on sale at Nordstrom right now. And if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via link on this page.

1
Madewell Ruched Wide Leg Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Available in sizes 00 to 24. Get it at Nordstrom for $100 (normally $145).
2
Madewell Stripe Short Sleeve Wrap Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Available in sizes 2 to 12. Get it at Nordstrom for $69 (normally $138).
3
Gal Meets Glam Collection
Nordstrom
Available in sizes 00 to 20. Get it at Nordstrom for $107 (normally $178).
4
TopShop Shadow Check Culotte Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Available in sizes 0 to 14. Get it at Nordstrom for $38 (normally $75).
5
Dolan Flounced Embroidered Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Available in sizes XS to XL. Get it at Nordstrom for $115 (normally $288).
6
Socialite Tie Front Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Available in sizes XS to XL. Get it at Nordstrom for $40 (normally $79).
7
1901 Pleat Neck Crop Cotton Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Available in sizes 16 to 24. Get it at Nordstrom for $70 (normally $139).
8
Free People Sugar Sands Wide Leg Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Available in sizes XS to L. Get it at Nordstrom for $64 (normally $128).
9
O'Neill Anabella Stripe Ruched Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Available in sizes XS to XL. Get it at Nordstrom for $36 (normally $60).
10
Chelsea28 Stripe Ruffle Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Available in sizes 0 to 14. Get it at Nordstrom for $70 (normally $139).
11
Dress The Population Charlie Sequin Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Available in sizes 1X to 3X. Get it at Nordstrom for $179 (normally $298).
12
Leith Stripe Halter Top Wide Leg Crop Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Available in sizes XXS to XL. Get it at Nordstrom for $35(normally $69).
13
Chelsea28 Lace Crop Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Available in sizes 16 to 24. Get it at Nordstrom for $70 (normally $139).
14
Faithfull The Brand Elsa Tie Strap Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Available in sizes XS to XL. Get it at Nordstrom for $90 (normally $179).
15
Leith Tie Waist Print Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Available in sizes XXS to 4X. Get it at Nordstrom for $40 (normally $79).
