The HuffPost Taste Instagram account is our best tool for finding out what you, our readers, crave. We picked up on a few different phases you went through in 2018: You carb-loaded in April, you craved pasta in July and you had an inexplicable hankering for chocolate chip cookies in August.
Now that the year is coming to a close, it’s time to look back at the 20 most-liked recipes from the past 12 months. Three chocolate cakes made the list, along with tons of comfort foods. But you may be surprised to see what took the top spot. Check it out below!
20
Simple Vegetarian Skillet Lasagna
Half Baked Harvest
19
Summer Minestrone With Turkey Meatballs
Damn Delicious
18
Pasta With Creamy Artichoke Sauce (Vegan)
Feasting at Home
17
Slow Cooker Turkey Quinoa Chili With Sweet Potatoes And Black Beans
Well Plated by Erin
16
Slow Cooker Beef Bourguignon
The View From Great Island
15
Brooklyn Blackout Cake
Half Baked Harvest
14
Brown-Butter Banana Bread
The Hungry Hutch
13
Slow Cooker Dairy-Free Butter Chicken
Eating Bird Food
12
Creamy Broccoli Mac And Cheese
Damn Delicious
11
Ultimate Chocolate Cake With Fudge Frosting
Love and Olive Oil
10
Garlic Herb Spaghetti With Chicken And Meatballs
Pinch of Yum
9
BLT Pasta Salad With Avocado
Foodie Crush
8
Gingerbread Surprise Beignets
Half Baked Harvest
7
Baked Brie With Maple Syrup And Thyme
RecipeTin Eats
6
Overnight Pull-Apart Brioche Cinnamon Roll Bread
Half Baked Harvest
5
Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cheese
Cooking Classy
4
Date Night Mushroom Fettuccine
Pinch of Yum
3
Vietnamese Iced Coffee Cake
Hummingbird High
2
Flourless Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
Yammie's Noshery
1
Grilled Corn Salad With Tomato And Avocado
Foodie Crush
Best Grilled Cheese Recipes