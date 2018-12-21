Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Food & Drink

The Best Instagram Recipes From 2018

Chocolate and pasta were major contenders, but they didn't take the top spot.
By Kristen Aiken
12/21/2018 05:45am ET
Yammie's Noshery/Foodie Crush/Cooking Classy

The HuffPost Taste Instagram account is our best tool for finding out what you, our readers, crave. We picked up on a few different phases you went through in 2018: You carb-loaded in April, you craved pasta in July and you had an inexplicable hankering for chocolate chip cookies in August.

Now that the year is coming to a close, it’s time to look back at the 20 most-liked recipes from the past 12 months. Three chocolate cakes made the list, along with tons of comfort foods. But you may be surprised to see what took the top spot. Check it out below!

20
Simple Vegetarian Skillet Lasagna
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Simple Vegetarian Skillet Lasagna recipe from Half Baked Harvest.
19
Summer Minestrone With Turkey Meatballs
Damn Delicious
Get the Summer Minestrone With Turkey Meatballs recipe from Damn Delicious.
18
Pasta With Creamy Artichoke Sauce (Vegan)
Feasting at Home
Get the Pasta With Creamy Artichoke Sauce (vegan) recipe from Feasting at Home.
17
Slow Cooker Turkey Quinoa Chili With Sweet Potatoes And Black Beans
Well Plated by Erin
Get the Slow Cooker Turkey Quinoa Chili With Sweet Potatoes and Black Beans recipe from Well Plated by Erin.
16
Slow Cooker Beef Bourguignon
The View From Great Island
Get the Slow Cooker Beef Bourguignon recipe from The View From Great Island.
15
Brooklyn Blackout Cake
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Brooklyn Blackout Cake recipe from Half Baked Harvest.
14
Brown-Butter Banana Bread
The Hungry Hutch
Get the Brown-Butter Banana Bread recipe from The Hungry Hutch.
13
Slow Cooker Dairy-Free Butter Chicken
Eating Bird Food
Get the Slow Cooker Dairy-Free Butter Chicken recipe from Eating Bird Food.
12
Creamy Broccoli Mac And Cheese
Damn Delicious
Get the Creamy Broccoli Mac and Cheese recipe from Damn Delicious.
11
Ultimate Chocolate Cake With Fudge Frosting
Love and Olive Oil
Get the Ultimate Chocolate Cake With Fudge Frosting recipe from Love and Olive Oil.
10
Garlic Herb Spaghetti With Chicken And Meatballs
Pinch of Yum
Get the Garlic Herb Spaghetti With Chicken and Meatballs recipe from Pinch of Yum.
9
BLT Pasta Salad With Avocado
Foodie Crush
Get the BLT Pasta Salad With Avocado recipe from Foodie Crush.
8
Gingerbread Surprise Beignets
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Gingerbread Surprise Beignets recipe from Half Baked Harvest.
7
Baked Brie With Maple Syrup And Thyme
RecipeTin Eats
Get the Baked Brie With Maple Syrup and Thyme recipe from RecipeTin Eats.
6
Overnight Pull-Apart Brioche Cinnamon Roll Bread
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Overnight Pull-Apart Brioche Cinnamon Roll Bread recipe from Half Baked Harvest.
5
Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cheese
Cooking Classy
Get the Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cheese recipe from Cooking Classy.
4
Date Night Mushroom Fettuccine
Pinch of Yum
Get the Date Night Mushroom Fettuccine recipe from Pinch of Yum.
3
Vietnamese Iced Coffee Cake
Hummingbird High
Get the Vietnamese Iced Coffee Cake recipe from Hummingbird High.
2
Flourless Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
Yammie's Noshery
Get the Flourless Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake recipe from Yammie's Noshery.
1
Grilled Corn Salad With Tomato And Avocado
Foodie Crush
Get the Grilled Corn Salad With Tomato and Avocado recipe from Foodie Crush.
