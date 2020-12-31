Food & Drink

The 20 Best Instagram Recipes From 2020

Carbs and desserts reigned supreme during the pandemic. Get the recipes now.

When we’re looking to gauge what our readers are craving, we check out the most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account. Though this year started off relatively normal, the foods we ate starting in March gave an indication of how our lives were changing.

In March, the most popular recipes were pantry-friendly rice dishes and deep-dish cookie bowls that can be eaten in one’s pajamas. Then in April, whipped Dalgona coffee was everywhere. America’s collective sweet tooth got the best of readers in May and June, with chocolate cake, strawberry cobbler and a cake/cheesecake mashup making the list. Peaches were in high demand in July and August, but in September and October cravings turned to lemon butter pasta, chicken fingers, a burrata-topped ragu and more comforting fare. And then once November came, it was all about Thanksgiving and holiday food.

Below, take a stroll through the 20 most-loved recipes from 2020. It may have been a difficult year, but it was still a delicious one (well, maybe not every day).

20. Skillet Pesto Cheese Lasagna Roll Ups

Skillet Pesto Cheese Lasagna Roll Ups from Half Baked Harvest

19. Meyer Lemon Bars

Meyer Lemon Bars from Love and Olive Oil

18. Caramel Cheesecake Layer Cake

Caramel Cheesecake Layer Cake from The Pink Owl Kitchen

17. One Pot Chicken and Mushroom Orzo

One Pot Chicken and Mushroom Orzo from Damn Delicious

16. Broccoli Cheddar Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Broccoli Cheddar Stuffed Spaghetti Squash from How Sweet Eats

15. Lemon Butter Pasta With Chicken

Lemon Butter Pasta With Chicken from Butter Be Ready

14. Loaded Olive Cheese Bread

Loaded Olive Cheese Bread from Butter Be Ready

13. Hot Honey Hasselback Butternut Squash

Hot Honey Hasselback Butternut Squash from How Sweet Eats

12. Deep Dish Cookie Bowls For Two

Deep Dish Cookie Bowls for Two from Pinch of Yum

11. Creamy Garlic Tuscan Salmon

Creamy Garlic Tuscan Salmon from The Pink Owl Kitchen

10. Decadent Chocolate Chip Muffins

Decadent Chocolate Chip Muffins from In the Midnight Kitchen

9. Garlic Red Pepper Chicken

Garlic Red Pepper Chicken from The Daley Plate

8. Peach and Serrano Pepper Salad With Burrata

Peach and Serrano Pepper Salad With Burrata from The Daley Plate

7. Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato and Spinach Ravioli

Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato and Spinach Ravioli from Supper With Michelle

6. Healthier Slow Cooker Creamy Tortellini Vegetable Soup

Healthier Slow Cooker Creamy Tortellini Vegetable Soup from Half Baked Harvest

5. The Most Perfect Moist Chocolate Cake

The Most Perfect Moist Chocolate Cake from Oh Sweet Basil

4. No Bake Caramel Cheesecake Bars

No Bake Caramel Cheesecake Bars from Oh Sweet Basil

3. Grandma’s Meat Sauce Pasta

Grandma’s Meat Sauce Pasta from The Daley Plate

2. Cheesy Herb Stuffed Naan

Cheesy Herb Stuffed Naan from Half Baked Harvest

1. Butterscotch Graham Cracker Cheesecake Bars

Butterscotch Graham Cracker Cheesecake Bars from Averie Cooks

