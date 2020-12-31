When we’re looking to gauge what our readers are craving, we check out the most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account . Though this year started off relatively normal, the foods we ate starting in March gave an indication of how our lives were changing.

In March, the most popular recipes were pantry-friendly rice dishes and deep-dish cookie bowls that can be eaten in one’s pajamas. Then in April, whipped Dalgona coffee was everywhere. America’s collective sweet tooth got the best of readers in May and June, with chocolate cake, strawberry cobbler and a cake/cheesecake mashup making the list. Peaches were in high demand in July and August, but in September and October cravings turned to lemon butter pasta, chicken fingers, a burrata-topped ragu and more comforting fare. And then once November came, it was all about Thanksgiving and holiday food.