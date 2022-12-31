Food & Drink
InstagramRecipes

The 22 Most Popular Instagram Recipes Of 2022

There's a whole lot of mac and cheese and mashed potatoes on this list. Are we OK?

Head Of Life

Butter Be Ready/Minimalist Baker/Half Baked Harvest

I’ve always been the type of person who takes note of what everyone else is eating (I can still remember my dad’s exact Olive Garden order, and that my brother always purposely left soda caps unscrewed in the fridge, because he didn’t like carbonation).

Similarly, I can see what all of you are eating and craving by looking at the most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account ― and it gives me an idea of how you’re all doing, too. If pasta and chocolate cake are trending, things must be dire. If smoothies and salads are getting the clicks, it’s probably January, when resolutions are top of mind.

So in looking at the 22 most popular recipes of 2022, it’s clear we’ve been through it this year. In all my years of compiling this annual list, I’ve never seen a selection so thickly packed with comfort food ― bolognese, tomato soup, ham and cheese croissants, pierogies, and several iterations of macaroni and cheese and mashed potatoes.

Take a look at the list below and give some of them a try. There’s a reason these are favorites, so here’s hoping they bring a little light into your life.

22
Hummingbird High
Small Batch Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins
We love a small-batch baking recipe, because it's perfect for those who live alone or just don’t want a lot of leftovers to go stale.
Get the recipe
21
Minimalist Baker
Simple But Perfect Vegetable Soup
We also love ourselves a big old bowl of health, and this is exactly that.
Get the recipe
20
Grandbaby Cakes
Mint Chocolate Cake
This Grinchy cake is the perfect slightly unconventional holiday dessert.
Get the recipe
19
Damn Delicious
The Perfect Mashed Potatoes
You could just look at these gorgeous mashed potatoes all day, or you could make them (and eat them).
Get the recipe
18
Half Baked Harvest
Sage Brown Butter Pumpkin Pasta Alfredo
Get ready to see a lot of recipes from Half Baked Harvest on this list. This one is so beautiful that it will haunt you in your dreams.
Get the recipe
17
Damn Delicious
Thanksgiving Leftover Sliders
Our readers loved this non-boring way to use up leftover turkey and cranberry sauce.
Get the recipe
16
Brown-Eyed Baker
Baked Oatmeal with Apples, Raisins and Walnuts
If you’ve never tried baked oatmeal, now’s the time to start. This is a great recipe for weekend!
Get the recipe
15
Completely Delicious
Brown Butter Salted Caramel Rice Krispie Treats
When faced with the choice of “trick or treat?” this October, our readers chose these.
Get the recipe
14
Half Baked Harvest
Easiest No-Boil Brie Mac and Cheese
There are simply no words.
Get the recipe
13
How Sweet Eats
Leftover Roasted Turkey Ramen
This was another favorite after Thanksgiving, but would be great any time of year.
Get the recipe
12
Half Baked Harvest
Crockpot Cheesy Mashed Potatoes With Caramelized Onions
The perfect way to make mashed potatoes when you've already got pots on all the burners of the stove.
Get the recipe
11
Grandbaby Cakes
Pecan Pie Upside Down Cake
Can't decide between pie and cake? No need.
Get the recipe
10
Half Baked Harvest
Sweet Potato Cheddar Pierogi With Bacon Bits
Is the comfort food theme becoming clear yet?
Get the recipe
9
Butter Be Ready
Easy Stovetop Mac And Cheese
The blue box cannot compare.
Get the recipe
8
How Sweet Eats
Ham And Swiss Puff Pastry Twists
It’s like the best ham and cheese croissant you’ve ever eaten, but it threw a huge party and invited all its friends.
Get the recipe
7
Feasting At Home
Mushroom Risotto With Frizzled Leeks
If you haven’t even thought about risotto since the 1990s, it’s time to get back on that horse.
Get the recipe
6
Half Baked Harvest
Chewy Frosted Cinnamon Swirl Snickerdoodles
These will be the hit of your cookie swap, and we'll be making them all year long.
Get the recipe
5
Butter Be Ready
Homemade Green Bean Casserole
This version featuring a dark seasoned roux is loads better than any we’ve made before. Tell us why we only make it at Thanksgiving?
Get the recipe
4
Pinch Of Yum
Chicken Orzo Tomato Soup
This recipe is exactly like one from a now-closed Manhattan soup shop that we’re obsessed with. It's in our bookmarks!
Get the recipe
3
The Woks Of Life
Chinese Spaghetti Bolognese
A much-needed twist on a familiar classic.
Get the recipe
2
I Heart Umami
Sha Cha Chicken
This recipe takes just 10-15 minutes to make, and is loaded with gingery, garlicky goodness.
Get the recipe
1
Half Baked Harvest
Roasted Garlic Alla Vodka Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
This was the big winner, posted in October during prime spaghetti squash season. We bet you can still find some at the store now so you can give it a try.
Get the recipe
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

One: Simple One-Pan Wonders (Jan. 10, 2023)

10 Cookbooks We're Dying To Get Our Hands On In The New Year

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

8 ‘Gross’ Things Your Body Does That Are Actually Good For You

Style & Beauty

If You Ignore Expiration Dates On These Beauty Products, You’re Wasting Your Money

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Year

Wellness

11 New Year’s Resolutions That Can Actually Improve Your Health

Wellness

Is It Endometriosis Or PCOS? This Is How To Spot The Difference.

Shopping

These Pajamas From Target Are So Cozy You'll Never Leave The House

Shopping

39 TikTok Products That Are About To Become The Light Of Your Life

Shopping

14 Of The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings To Keep Your Legs Toasty Warm

Shopping

What 3 Of Our Favorite Black Mixologists Are Drinking This New Year's Eve

Shopping

How To Take Great Family Photos On An iPhone, According To Photographers

Relationships

50 Hilarious Marriage Tweets That Totally Nailed It This Year

Shopping

According To My Mechanic, These Are The Emergency Items That Should Be In Everyone’s Car This Winter

Shopping

34 Deeply Helpful Products You Probably Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Wellness

Why You Lose Track Of Time At The End Of The Year

Food & Drink

Twitter Users Not Happy After Learning The Plural Form Of Cheez-It

Shopping

The Best Wireless Earbuds And Headphones For Working Out, According To Fitness Enthusiasts

Shopping

29 Products That'll Instantly Make You Feel More Put-Together

Shopping

The Zappos After-Christmas Shoe Sale Is Not To Be Missed

Shopping

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Clearance Sale Has Tons Of Good Deals

Style & Beauty

The 10 Worst Fashion Trends Of 2022 Can Go Straight In The Trash

Shopping

26 Great Boxing Day Sales To Spend All Of Your Christmas Money

Home & Living

6 Cool Apps That Won't Just Gather Dust On Your Phone

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Relationships

22 Of The Best Wedding Photos Of The Year

Shopping

Everything You Need To Know About Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Brand Versine

Shopping

Walmart’s Birkenstock Boston Clog Dupe Is Only $40

Style & Beauty

Makeup Artists Say These Were The 10 Best TikTok Trends Of 2022

Parenting

How To Ask Your Parents To Stop Playing Favorites Among Your Kids

Shopping

19 Stylish Coats And Jackets That Reviewers Love

Travel

8 Little Ways To Sneak In Self-Care On A Flight

Home & Living

How To Use TikTok For Dating, According To People Who've Done It

Shopping

Get Your Holiday Shopping Done Early With The Best Gifts On Sale During Black Friday

Shopping

All The Best Black Friday Fitness Deals On Apparel, Machines, and Tech

Shopping

The Best Small Business Sales To Shop This Weekend

Shopping

Madewell's 60% Off Cyber Monday Sale Is Happening Now

Shopping

Save Up To 30% Off This Cult-Favorite Skin Care Brand On Cyber Monday

Shopping

All The Best Black Friday Pets Deals

Shopping

44 TikTok Products That Are Worth The Hype And On Sale This Black Friday

Shopping

39 Gifts To Buy On Amazon This Black Friday

Shopping

Save Up To 50% At Sephora's Black Friday Beauty Sale