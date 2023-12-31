Food & DrinkFoodcookingRecipes

The 23 Best Instagram Recipes Of 2023

Lots of hearty pastas and flavorful meatballs ― it seems comfort food was a clear winner for the year!
This year felt like a return to normalcy in a lot of ways, with offices slowly reviving in-office days and large-scale events back in full-swing. Our top recipes of 2022 list was all about hearty and cozy meals, and while that is definitely still apparent in our top recipes of 2023, it seems that easy workday lunches and hors d’oeuvres ideal for hosting are among the most beloved as well.

This year’s list is brimming with mouth-watering options: decadent french toast, slow-cooker chicken, banana pudding, sliders, crostini, rice bowls and ravioli are just a sampling of the 23 recipes that followers of the HuffPost Taste Instagram were obsessed with this year.

Check out the list below and let us know which recipes look the best ― maybe you’ll even take some of them with you into 2024!

23
Butter Be Ready
Miso Ginger Soy Salmon Rice Bowls
If your rice bowls are starting to feel a bit boring, then this recipe will solve all your problems.
Get the recipe from Butter Be Ready
22
Butter Be Ready
Creamy Lemon Herb Butter Ravioli
For anyone who loves all things carb-loaded and saucy.
Get the recipe from Butter Be Ready
21
Foodie Crush
Stanley Tucci Zucchini Pasta
Attention Stanley Tucci fans: This is for you.
Get the recipe from Foodie Crush
20
I Heart Umami
Panda Express Super Greens
The copycat recipe you've been wanting.
Get the recipe from I Heart Umami
19
Pinch of Yum
Carrot Cake Coffee Cake
It's carrot cake. It's coffee cake. What more could you want?
Get the recipe from Pinch of Yum
18
The Daley Plate
Lemon Dijon Chicken Meatballs
A beautiful plate, if we do say so ourselves.
Get the recipe from The Daley Plate
17
Butter Be Ready
Classic Iceberg Wedge Salad
A whole platter of a classic salad favorite!
Get the recipe from Butter Be Ready
16
Half Baked Harvest
Saucy Braised Garlic Butter Meatballs with Orzo
The most heavenly and filling meatball recipe.
Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest
15
Half Baked Harvest
Crockpot Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken
This chicken needs to be in your weeknight repertoire ASAP.
Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest
14
Averie Cooks
Slow Cooker Green Chile Chicken
Delicious in any recipe, but also on its own!
Get the recipe from Averie Cooks
13
Jessica in the Kitchen
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
The key to a perfect weekend brunch.
Get the recipe from Jessica in the Kitchen
12
Omnivore's Cookbook
Beef Pan-Fried Noodles
Dare we say, better than takeout?
Get the recipe from Omnivore's Cookbook
11
Damn Delicious
One Pot Lemon Chicken and Orzo
An ideal weeknight dinner with minimal dish washing involved.
Get the recipe from Damn Delicious
10
Grandbaby Cakes
Pineapple Whip
If you can't get away for a Disney vacation, you can make this famous recipe for yourself at home.
Get the recipe from Grandbaby Cakes
9
Orchids + Sweet Tea
Biscoff Banana Pudding with Caramel
All the best things, loaded into one dessert.
Get the recipe from Orchids + Sweet Tea
8
Half Baked Harvest
Sheet Pan Hot Honey Garlic Chicken and Zucchini
A mouthwatering combo of sweet, spicy, and savory.
Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest
7
Butter Be Ready
Dill Pickle Ham and Cheese Sliders
The best handheld for game day season, or any other time you're craving it!
Get the recipe from Butter Be Ready
6
Half Baked Harvest
Garlic Parmesan French Fries w/ Caesar Dressing
The most addicting fries you'll ever have.
Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest
5
Foodie Crush
Pasta with Tomato Pesto and Garlicky Breadcrumbs
A perfect pot of garlicky pasta – yum!
Get the recipe from Foodie Crush
4
Ambitious Kitchen
White Cheddar Brussels Sprouts & Pistachio Crostini with Hot Honey
You are guaranteed to impress with this delicious appetizer.
Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen
3
Butter Be Ready
Brioche French Toast with Blueberry Compote & Crème Fraîche
This french toast makes the most dreamy breakfast, any day of the week.
Get the recipe from Butter Be Ready
2
All The Healthy Things
Greek Chicken Meatballs
A perfectly fresh and flavorful lunch option.
Get the recipe from All The Healthy Things
1
Gimme Some Oven
Potsticker Soup
This was the most-loved recipe of the year, posted in November as the weather was starting to cool down. Warm and cozy comfort food will always be in season!
Get the recipe from Gimme Some Oven
