Food & Drink

The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From April 2019

There's something for everyone, from a Greek Cobb salad to an indulgent croissant French toast bake.

If you’re looking for a new recipe to add to your repertoire but you’re paralyzed with fear over what to choose, just take a look at Instagram. The 10 most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account from April will give you insight into what people have been craving.

There’s a decadent mac and cheese recipe that you can make in an Instant Pot, a healthy Greek Cobb salad, a roasted leg of lamb that’ll serve you well at a dinner party, a croissant French toast casserole and much more. Get the recipes below!

10
Instant Pot Irish Cheddar Bacon Mac and Cheese
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Instant Pot Irish Cheddar Bacon Mac and Cheese recipe from Half Baked Harvest
9
Banana Pudding Bundt Cake
Oh, Sweet Basil
Get the Banana Pudding Bundt Cake recipe from Oh, Sweet Basil
8
Creamy Potato Gratin
Damn Delicious
Get the Creamy Potato Gratin recipe from Damn Delicious
7
Berry and Cream Cheese Croissant French Toast Bake
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Berry and Cream Cheese Croissant French Toast Bake recipe from Half Baked Harvest
6
Chocolate and Pistachio Cream Thumbprints
Love and Olive Oil
Get the Chocolate and Pistachio Cream Thumbprints recipe from Love and Olive Oil
5
Greek Cobb Salad
Foodie Crush
Get the Greek Cobb Salad recipe from Foodie Crush
4
15-Minute Wonton Soup With Leek and Ginger Broth
Feasting At Home
Get the 15-Minute Wonton Soup With Leek and Ginger Broth recipe from Feasting At Home
3
Roasted Leg of Lamb
Damn Delicious
Get the Roasted Leg of Lamb recipe from Damn Delicious
2
Cream Cheese-Filled Banana Bread
Averie Cooks
Get the Cream Cheese-Filled Banana Bread recipe from Averie Cooks
1
Coconut Eton Mess Cake With Whipped Ricotta Cream
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Coconut Eton Mess Cake With Whipped Ricotta Cream recipe from Half Baked Harvest
