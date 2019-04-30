If you’re looking for a new recipe to add to your repertoire but you’re paralyzed with fear over what to choose, just take a look at Instagram. The 10 most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account from April will give you insight into what people have been craving.
There’s a decadent mac and cheese recipe that you can make in an Instant Pot, a healthy Greek Cobb salad, a roasted leg of lamb that’ll serve you well at a dinner party, a croissant French toast casserole and much more. Get the recipes below!
10
Instant Pot Irish Cheddar Bacon Mac and Cheese
Half Baked Harvest
9
Banana Pudding Bundt Cake
Oh, Sweet Basil
8
Creamy Potato Gratin
Damn Delicious
7
Berry and Cream Cheese Croissant French Toast Bake
Half Baked Harvest
6
Chocolate and Pistachio Cream Thumbprints
Love and Olive Oil
5
Greek Cobb Salad
Foodie Crush
4
15-Minute Wonton Soup With Leek and Ginger Broth
Feasting At Home
3
Roasted Leg of Lamb
Damn Delicious
2
Cream Cheese-Filled Banana Bread
Averie Cooks
1
Coconut Eton Mess Cake With Whipped Ricotta Cream
Half Baked Harvest
