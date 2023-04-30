If we’re judging by the most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account, our readers had a real sweet tooth in April. Among the top dishes were Biscoff banana pudding, peanut butter banana pudding, a new twist on lemon bars, baked French toast, a carrot cake-coffee cake mashup and a giant cinnamon roll that’s bigger than your head.
There’s something for fans of savory foods, too, including a flaky artichoke gouda tart that’s much easier to make than it looks, miso shrimp scampi and a salmon recipe that’ll make you feel like you’re on vacation.
Go try them all and let us know your favorites!
10
Caribbean-Style Coconut Curry Salmon
9
Berry and Cream Cheese Croissant French Toast Bake
8
Giant Cinnamon Roll
7
Peanut Butter Banana Pudding
6
Miso Shrimp Scampi
5
Artichoke Gouda Tart
4
Zha Jiang Mian (Old Beijing Fried Sauce Noodle)
3
Earl Grey Tea Guava Lemon Bars
2
Carrot Cake Coffee Cake
1
Biscoff Banana Pudding with Caramel