The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From April 2023

Spring is off to a pretty sweet start.
HuffPost Staff
April 2023 Instagram recipes
Orchids n Sweet Tea/Sally's Baking Addiction/Pinch of Yum
April 2023 Instagram recipes

If we’re judging by the most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account, our readers had a real sweet tooth in April. Among the top dishes were Biscoff banana pudding, peanut butter banana pudding, a new twist on lemon bars, baked French toast, a carrot cake-coffee cake mashup and a giant cinnamon roll that’s bigger than your head.

There’s something for fans of savory foods, too, including a flaky artichoke gouda tart that’s much easier to make than it looks, miso shrimp scampi and a salmon recipe that’ll make you feel like you’re on vacation.

Go try them all and let us know your favorites!

10
Butter Be Ready
Caribbean-Style Coconut Curry Salmon
You know everyone's getting sick of your go-to salmon recipe, right? This one's packed with flavor from a few genius pantry staples.
Get the recipe
9
Half Baked Harvest
Berry and Cream Cheese Croissant French Toast Bake
You can make this the night before, roll out of bed the next morning and just pop it into the oven. Is there anything better?
Get the recipe
8
Sally's Baking Addiction
Giant Cinnamon Roll
If you've never made a cinnamon roll that's larger than your head, now is the time. It's up to you whether it's a single serving or a family-size serving.
Get the recipe
7
Orchids and Sweet Tea
Peanut Butter Banana Pudding
This is the first of two takes on banana pudding you'll see on this list from Orchids and Sweet Tea. If you love the combination of peanut butter and bananas, this one's for you.
Get the recipe
6
Butter Be Ready
Miso Shrimp Scampi
Garlic, butter, wine white, miso ... this weeknight dinner from Butter Be Ready has all the components to make a delicious dish.
Get the recipe
5
Half Baked Harvest
Artichoke Gouda Tart
If you've got artichokes in your pantry and puff pastry in your freezer, this fancy-looking appetizer can actually made in a jiffy.
Get the recipe
4
Omnivore's Cookbook
Zha Jiang Mian (Old Beijing Fried Sauce Noodle)
This recipe from Omnivore's Cookbook is a popular classic Beijing dish made with ground pork and onion cooked in a rich savory brown sauce with a hint of sweetness, tossed with noodles and then served with crunchy cucumber.
Get the recipe
3
Milk and Cardamom
Earl Grey Tea Guava Lemon Bars
We can almost guarantee you haven’t seen this twist on lemon bars before. The upgrade from Milk and Cardamom features lavender-tinged Earl Grey tea in the shortbread crust, and guava to sweeten up the filling.
Get the recipe
2
Pinch of Yum
Carrot Cake Coffee Cake
This recipe from Pinch of Yum is carrot cake. It’s also coffee cake. It’s Carrot Cake Coffee Cake. How glorious?!?
Get the recipe
1
Orchids n Sweet Tea
Biscoff Banana Pudding with Caramel
This dessert from Orchids and Sweet Tea has all the best flavors you could imagine, loaded into one big old bowl.
Get the recipe
