The HuffPost Taste Instagram account reflects the foods that readers are craving at any given moment.

In July, readers unexpectedly dismissed refreshing summer fare in favor of Swedish meatball pasta, fried mac and cheese, and cinnamon buns. But in August, it seems everyone’s tastes finally came around to the idea of summer, because this month’s list is filled with homemade ice creams, juicy peach desserts and fresh salads.