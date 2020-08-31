The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From August 2020

The end of summer looks just peachy.

The HuffPost Taste Instagram account reflects the foods that readers are craving at any given moment.

In July, readers unexpectedly dismissed refreshing summer fare in favor of Swedish meatball pasta, fried mac and cheese, and cinnamon buns. But in August, it seems everyone’s tastes finally came around to the idea of summer, because this month’s list is filled with homemade ice creams, juicy peach desserts and fresh salads.

With fall just around the corner, go check out these recipes before you start dreaming of slow cooker stews and Instant Pot pastas.

10. Grilled Peaches with Caramel Sauce

Grilled Peaches with Caramel Sauce from Grandbaby Cakes

9. No-Churn S’mores Ice Cream

No-Churn S’mores Ice Cream from Completely Delicious

8. Skillet Cinnamon Sugar Peach Upside-Down Cake

Skillet Cinnamon Sugar Peach Upside-Down Cake from Half Baked Harvest

7. Tiramisu

Tiramisu from Gimme Some Oven

6. Almond Joy Smoothie

Almond Joy Smoothie from Chocolate for Basil

5. Greek Tortellini Pasta Salad

Greek Tortellini Pasta Salad from Peas and Crayons

4. Creamy Cucumber and Tomato Salad

Creamy Cucumber and Tomato Salad from Whisk It Real Gud

3. Green Goddess Feta Dip

Green Goddess Feta Dip from Gimme Some Oven

2. Baked Scallion Bread

Baked Scallion Bread from Healthy Nibbles

1. Easy Chicken Gyros with Tzatziki Sauce

Easy Chicken Gyros with Tzatziki Sauce from Foodie Crush

