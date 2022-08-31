Every time we share a new recipe on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account (which you should follow!), we can immediately gauge whether it’s a winner by the number of likes it gets. And in August, the top picks are a well-rounded menu that we’d happily eat all summer long.
There’s a luscious, peachy barbecued chicken recipe that’ll sweeten up your Labor Day cookout, s’mores cookie bars that’ll make it feel like summer all year long, and a recipe that’s touted as “the best potato salad ever.”
And if you’ve got a boatload of cucumbers and tomatoes from your summer garden, we’ve got just the thing for you. Check out the recipes below, and let us know what you’re cooking in the comments.
11
The Best Potato Salad Ever
10
Chicken Parmesan Meatballs
9
Chipotle Peach BBQ Chicken
8
Weeknight Lemon Chicken Breasts
7
S'mores Cookie Bars
6
Vegetable Ramen Noodle Stir-Fry
5
Chili Crisp Peanut Noodles with Crispy Halloumi
4
Peach Apple Galette
3
One Skillet Street Corn Chicken Enchilada Bake
2
Chinese Cucumber Salad
1
Lemon Blueberry Layer Cake