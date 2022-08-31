Food & Drink

The 11 Best Instagram Recipes From August 2022

This month's favorites: lots of chicken, s'mores cookie bars and a pie recipe for even the laziest baker.

Head Of Life

Foodie Crush/Sally's Baking Addiction/Completely Delicious

Every time we share a new recipe on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account (which you should follow!), we can immediately gauge whether it’s a winner by the number of likes it gets. And in August, the top picks are a well-rounded menu that we’d happily eat all summer long.

There’s a luscious, peachy barbecued chicken recipe that’ll sweeten up your Labor Day cookout, s’mores cookie bars that’ll make it feel like summer all year long, and a recipe that’s touted as “the best potato salad ever.”

And if you’ve got a boatload of cucumbers and tomatoes from your summer garden, we’ve got just the thing for you. Check out the recipes below, and let us know what you’re cooking in the comments.

11
Damn Delicious
The Best Potato Salad Ever
"The Best Potato Salad Ever" is a pretty big claim, but this recipe from Damn Delicious can live up to it.
Get the recipe
10
All The Healthy Things
Chicken Parmesan Meatballs
This is the type of dish that makes you think, "Why didn't I think of this earlier?" Well, Ashlea from All The Healthy Things did.
Get the recipe
9
Foodie Crush
Chipotle Peach BBQ Chicken
Sick of your regular barbecued chicken? You need this one from Foodie Crush.
Get the recipe
8
Ren Fuller/Damn Delicious
Weeknight Lemon Chicken Breasts
This quick and easy recipe from Damn Delicious is just the thing to add to your repertoire if your schedule is starting to get busy again.
Get the recipe
7
Sally's Baking Addiction
S'mores Cookie Bars
These bars from Sally's Baking Addiction are perfect for anyone who's not quite ready to say goodbye to summer.
Get the recipe
6
The Woks Of Life
Vegetable Ramen Noodle Stir-Fry
This nutrient-packed recipe from The Woks Of Life is the best way to jazz up the packet of ramen sitting in your pantry.
Get the recipe
5
Half Baked Harvest
Chili Crisp Peanut Noodles with Crispy Halloumi
These noodles from Half Baked Harvest are tossed in a peanut sauce made with Thai red curry paste, then mixed with plenty of vegetables and topped with crispy halloumi cheese.
Get the recipe
4
Completely Delicious
Peach Apple Galette
When you want to make a pie, but you don't want to be fussy — make this recipe from Completely Delicious.
Get the recipe
3
Half Baked Harvest
One Skillet Street Corn Chicken Enchilada Bake
This dish from Half Baked Harvest features chicken that's been flavored with fajita seasoning and enchilada sauce, topped with creamy corn-stuffed tortillas and cheese before baking. It's topped with chili and cotija cheese to replicate your favorite street corn toppings.
Get the recipe
2
China Sichuan Food
Chinese Cucumber Salad
Got a ton of cucumbers and no idea what to do with them? Make this side dish from China Sichuan Food, which is made with garlic, vinegar and sesame oil.
Get the recipe
1
Sally's Baking Addiction
Lemon Blueberry Layer Cake
We'd like to settle down and take a nap on a slice of this beauty from Sally's Baking Addiction.
Get the recipe
