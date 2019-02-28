Food & Drink

The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From February 2019

Delicious proof that most of the internet has given up its New Year's detox diets.

If there’s any question as to whether we’ve already given up our New Year’s resolutions to eat healthier, take one look at Instagram. The 10 most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account in February aren’t exactly light.

There’s a chocolate mousse cake, Instant Pot cacio e pepe, creamy mushroom stroganoff, a cheeseless cheese dip and fried goat cheese balls. And, of course, the top recipe of the month is loaded with chocolate. Scroll below to find out what it is, and then get cooking.

10
Spaghetti Squash Parmesan
How Sweet Eats
Get the Spaghetti Squash Parmesan recipe from How Sweet Eats
9
Vegan Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Vegan Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake recipe from Half Baked Harvest
8
Gwyneth Paltrow's Blueberry Muffins
HuffPost
Get Gwyneth Paltrow's Blueberry Muffins (lightly adapted) recipe from Foodie Crush
7
Instant Pot Cacio e Pepe with Crispy Garlic Basil Chickpeas
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Instant Pot Cacio e Pepe with Crispy Garlic Basil Chickpeas recipe from Half Baked Harvest
6
Warm Chocolate Banana Galette
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Warm Chocolate Banana Galette recipe from Half Baked Harvest
5
Fried Buffalo Goat Cheese Balls
Half Baked Harvest
Get the Fried Buffalo Goat Cheese Balls recipe from Half Baked Harvest
4
Creamy Mushroom Stroganoff
Damn Delicious
Get the Creamy Mushroom Stroganoff recipe from Damn Delicious
3
Roasted Cauliflower Queso
How Sweet Eats
Get the Roasted Cauliflower Queso recipe from How Sweet Eats
2
Creamy Tortellini Soup
Damn Delicious
Get the Creamy Tortellini Soup recipe from Damn Delicious
1
Chocolate Banana Bread
Two Peas And Their Pod
Get the Chocolate Banana Bread recipe from Two Peas And Their Pod
