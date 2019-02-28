If there’s any question as to whether we’ve already given up our New Year’s resolutions to eat healthier, take one look at Instagram. The 10 most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account in February aren’t exactly light.
There’s a chocolate mousse cake, Instant Pot cacio e pepe, creamy mushroom stroganoff, a cheeseless cheese dip and fried goat cheese balls. And, of course, the top recipe of the month is loaded with chocolate. Scroll below to find out what it is, and then get cooking.
10
Spaghetti Squash Parmesan
How Sweet Eats
9
Vegan Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake
Half Baked Harvest
8
Gwyneth Paltrow's Blueberry Muffins
HuffPost
7
Instant Pot Cacio e Pepe with Crispy Garlic Basil Chickpeas
Half Baked Harvest
6
Warm Chocolate Banana Galette
Half Baked Harvest
5
Fried Buffalo Goat Cheese Balls
Half Baked Harvest
4
Creamy Mushroom Stroganoff
Damn Delicious
3
Roasted Cauliflower Queso
How Sweet Eats
2
Creamy Tortellini Soup
Damn Delicious
1
Chocolate Banana Bread
Two Peas And Their Pod