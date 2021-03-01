The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From February 2021

The Daley Plate/Hummingbird High

Judging from the 10 most-liked recipes from the HuffPost Taste Instagram account in February, it would appear as though you’re all collectively cranking up your ovens to make cozy bakes, or maybe you’re simmering some chicken soup on the stove. But pandemic cooking burnout is real, and it has hit most of us by now ― potentially many times, over and over, until you feel like kitchen roadkill.

So we’re here to ask: How many of the recipes that you “like” on Instagram do you actually intend to cook? And furthermore, how many of those recipes do you actually cook? (We’re guessing those are two entirely different answers.)

Share your thoughts in our comments section, and let’s have an honest conversation about how much you’re actually cooking. If you’re feeling overtaxed, you’ll likely learn you’re far from alone.

Now check out the 10 most beloved recipes from February ― whether you intend to cook them or not.

10. Small Batch Almond Flour Brownies

Hummingbird High

9. Lemon Meringue Pie

Grandbaby Cakes

8. Baked Vegetable Frittata

Supper With Michelle

7. Kung Pao Cauliflower

Omnivore's Cookbook

6. Fluffy Cinnamon Rolls

The Woks Of Life

5. 5-Minute Eggs with Soy Sauce and Scallions

The Woks Of Life

4. Crispy Baked Parmesan Tater Tots

Half Baked Harvest

3. Apple Butter Cheesecake

I Am Baker

2. Spiced Up Chicken Soup

The Daley Plate

1. Garlic Butter Chicken