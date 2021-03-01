Food & Drink

The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From February 2021

Chicken soup, brownies, cinnamon rolls -- they're all amazing recipes. But are you making them or just drooling over them?

Judging from the 10 most-liked recipes from the HuffPost Taste Instagram account in February, it would appear as though you’re all collectively cranking up your ovens to make cozy bakes, or maybe you’re simmering some chicken soup on the stove. But pandemic cooking burnout is real, and it has hit most of us by now ― potentially many times, over and over, until you feel like kitchen roadkill.

So we’re here to ask: How many of the recipes that you “like” on Instagram do you actually intend to cook? And furthermore, how many of those recipes do you actually cook? (We’re guessing those are two entirely different answers.)

Share your thoughts in our comments section, and let’s have an honest conversation about how much you’re actually cooking. If you’re feeling overtaxed, you’ll likely learn you’re far from alone.

Now check out the 10 most beloved recipes from February ― whether you intend to cook them or not.

10. Small Batch Almond Flour Brownies

Get the Small Batch Almond Flour Brownies recipe from Hummingbird High

9. Lemon Meringue Pie

Get the Lemon Meringue Pie recipe from Grandbaby Cakes

8. Baked Vegetable Frittata

Get the Baked Vegetable Frittata recipe from Supper With Michelle

7. Kung Pao Cauliflower

Get the Kung Pao Cauliflower recipe from Omnivore’s Cookbook

6. Fluffy Cinnamon Rolls

Get the Fluffy Cinnamon Rolls recipe from The Woks Of Life

5. 5-Minute Eggs with Soy Sauce and Scallions

Get the 5-Minute Eggs with Soy Sauce and Scallions recipe from The Woks Of Life

4. Crispy Baked Parmesan Tater Tots

Get the Crispy Baked Parmesan Tater Tots recipe from Half Baked Harvest

3. Apple Butter Cheesecake

Get the Apple Butter Cheesecake recipe from I Am Baker

2. Spiced Up Chicken Soup

Get the Spiced Up Chicken Soup recipe from The Daley Plate

1. Garlic Butter Chicken

Get the Garlic Butter Chicken recipe from Averie Cooks

