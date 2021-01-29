The HuffPost Taste Instagram account has revealed that our readers are deeply into the idea of comfort food at the start of this new year. January is typically a month defined by humanity’s sudden interest in salads and smoothies, but not after the year we’ve just had. This month, the most-loved recipes are salty, deep-fried, creamy or intensely rich.
At one point in January, we prompted a frank conversation about “30-minute meals” in our comments section. When we shared Half Baked Harvest’s recipe for 30-Minute Creamy Thai Turmeric Chicken and Noodles, we asked followers whether that time frame was realistic, and one singular sentiment was echoed in most of the answers:
“Multiply the suggested time by 4 and I’m usually in that ballpark. 🐌”
“😂 at least double + 15 minutes (wine sipping time).”
“I have to read it several times so let’s say 40-50 minutes”
No matter how slow you are in the kitchen, we think you’ll love the 10 recipes below just as much as our Instagram followers did. Take a look and get cooking!