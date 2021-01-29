Brown Eyed Baker/In The Midnight Kitchen

The HuffPost Taste Instagram account has revealed that our readers are deeply into the idea of comfort food at the start of this new year. January is typically a month defined by humanity’s sudden interest in salads and smoothies, but not after the year we’ve just had. This month, the most-loved recipes are salty, deep-fried, creamy or intensely rich.

At one point in January, we prompted a frank conversation about “30-minute meals” in our comments section. When we shared Half Baked Harvest’s recipe for 30-Minute Creamy Thai Turmeric Chicken and Noodles, we asked followers whether that time frame was realistic, and one singular sentiment was echoed in most of the answers:

“Multiply the suggested time by 4 and I’m usually in that ballpark. 🐌”

“😂 at least double + 15 minutes (wine sipping time).”

“I have to read it several times so let’s say 40-50 minutes”

No matter how slow you are in the kitchen, we think you’ll love the 10 recipes below just as much as our Instagram followers did. Take a look and get cooking!

10. Cajun Clam Chowder

Grandbaby Cakes

9. Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups

All The Healthy Things

8. Baked Chicken Parmesan

Foodie Crush

7. Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Brown Eyed Baker

6. Sweet and Spicy Seasoned Crackers

Half Baked Harvest

5. ‘My All-Time Favorite Carrot Cake Recipe’

Brown Eyed Baker

4. Healthier Homemade Crunchwrap Supreme

Half Baked Harvest

3. Creamy Balsamic Chicken Breast

Jaylynn Little

2. The Best Dark Chocolate Brownie Pie

In The Midnight Kitchen

1. 30-Minute Creamy Thai Turmeric Chicken and Noodles