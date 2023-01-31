The first month of 2023 has somehow come and gone, which means it’s time to take stock of the most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account .

There are copycat recipes galore (from Panda Express and even Stanley Tucci), and the list is loaded with nutritious recipes that deserve a spot in your weeknight rotation. How does Crockpot Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken sound? Or Braised Garlic Butter Meatballs With Orzo? Good, right? Check out the rest of the list below, and share your favorite new recipes in the comments.