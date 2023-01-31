The first month of 2023 has somehow come and gone, which means it’s time to take stock of the most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account.
There are copycat recipes galore (from Panda Express and even Stanley Tucci), and the list is loaded with nutritious recipes that deserve a spot in your weeknight rotation. How does Crockpot Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken sound? Or Braised Garlic Butter Meatballs With Orzo? Good, right? Check out the rest of the list below, and share your favorite new recipes in the comments.
10
Homemade Hamburger Helper
9
Crispy Smashed Potatoes
8
Sheet Pan Curry Butter Chicken With Sweet Potatoes and Tahini
7
Flower Hot Dog Buns
6
Creamy Lemon Herb Butter Ravioli
5
Stanley Tucci's Zucchini Pasta Recipe
4
Copycat Panda Express Super Greens
3
Saucy Braised Garlic Butter Meatballs With Orzo
2
Crockpot Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken
1
Greek Chicken Meatballs