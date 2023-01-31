Food & DrinkInstagramRecipes

The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From January 2023

Braised meatballs, copycat Panda Express, the most playful pigs in a blanket you've ever seen and much more.

Head Of Life

All The Healthy Things/Half Baked Harvest/The Woks Of Life

The first month of 2023 has somehow come and gone, which means it’s time to take stock of the most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account.

There are copycat recipes galore (from Panda Express and even Stanley Tucci), and the list is loaded with nutritious recipes that deserve a spot in your weeknight rotation. How does Crockpot Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken sound? Or Braised Garlic Butter Meatballs With Orzo? Good, right? Check out the rest of the list below, and share your favorite new recipes in the comments.

10
Grandbaby Cakes
Homemade Hamburger Helper
If you’re nostalgic for Hamburger Helper, try your hand at this homemade version from Grandbaby Cakes. You don't have to wonder what's in it when you make it from scratch.
Get the recipe
9
All The Healthy Things
Crispy Smashed Potatoes
If you haven't made a resolution yet, perfecting the art of crispy smashed potatoes is a good one. This recipe from All The Healthy Things will teach you how.
Get the recipe
8
Half Baked Harvest
Sheet Pan Curry Butter Chicken With Sweet Potatoes and Tahini
Hate washing multiple pots and pans after supper? You'll love this recipe from Half Baked Harvest — it uses only one sheet pan.
Get the recipe
7
The Woks Of Life
Flower Hot Dog Buns
Is there anything more joyful than this playful version of pigs in a blanket from The Woks Of Life?
Get the recipe
6
Butter Be Ready
Creamy Lemon Herb Butter Ravioli
The ravioli is store-bought, but the sauce is homemade and incredible. Butter Be Ready makes this delicious dinner possible in under 30 minutes.
Get the recipe
5
Foodie Crush
Stanley Tucci's Zucchini Pasta Recipe
Are you, like the rest of the world, a huge fan of The Tooch? Foodie Crush figured out how to make his zucchini pasta, and it's spectacular.
Get the recipe
4
I Heart Umami
Copycat Panda Express Super Greens
We love an excuse to avoid leaving the house, and I Heart Umami gives us a great one here.
Get the recipe
3
Half Baked Harvest
Saucy Braised Garlic Butter Meatballs With Orzo
Now this is a weekend dinner worth digging into with a movie. Half Baked Harvest replaces spaghetti with orzo in this savory twist on a classic.
Get the recipe
2
Half Baked Harvest
Crockpot Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken
Sun-dried tomatoes are back from the '90s and they're better than ever in this recipe from Half Baked Harvest. It's becoming part of our weeknight repertoire.
Get the recipe
1
All The Healthy Things
Greek Chicken Meatballs
Eat them in a salad bowl, toss them into a bowl of pasta, slice them up and put them in a sub sandwich ... the options for using these as leftovers are endless. You'll thank yourself (and blogger All The Healthy Things) for making them all week long.
Get the recipe
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A kitchen gadget you can use to dice onions in a flash

40 Little Things Any Home Chef Will Likely Want On-Hand In Their Kitchen

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New British Detective Series Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

8 Easy Ways To Make Your After-Work Routine As Relaxing As Possible

Wellness

Adults Can Be Bullies, Too. Here Are The Red Flags To Look Out For.

Style & Beauty

77 Must-See Photos Of Michelle Yeoh’s Impeccable Style Evolution

Parenting

How To Make The Most Of A Well-Child Visit With Your Pediatrician

Food & Drink

Bob Born, 'Father Of Peeps' Marshmallow Candies, Dies At 98

Home & Living

This New Rom-Com Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Buy A Space Heater On Sale Before The Arctic Snap Sets In

Shopping

13 Quality Sex Toys That Don't Cost More Than $50

Shopping

Target Has A Bunch Of Cute Inexpensive Swimsuits Right Now

Shopping

36 Beauty Products Reviewers Hope Never Stop Getting Made

Shopping

42 Organization Products For Anyone Who Absolutely Despises Clutter

Shopping

Avoid Awkward Eye Contact With A Cashier And Order These Products For Slightly Embarrassing Problems Online

Shopping

This Vogue Editor's Target Collaboration Will Help You Forget It's Winter

Shopping

These Trendy Suede Slippers Only Look Expensive

Work/Life

What To Know If You're On Parental Leave And Lose Your Job

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

This Popular Air Purifier Has Over 16,000 5-Star Reviews — And It's On Sale Right Now

Wellness

The 5-Minute Habits That Help Sleep Experts Fall Asleep Faster

Shopping

These Body Massagers From Amazon Do All The Work For You

Shopping

This Valentine’s Day, Skip The Overpriced Lingerie And Donate New Underwear To A Women's Shelter

Style & Beauty

FYI, You Shouldn't Be Using Retinol The Same Way In The Winter

Shopping

Are Your Dinner Parties Boring? This Colorful Glassware Can Help.

Relationships

This Couple’s Viral Date Night Idea Could Be A Relationship Game Changer

Relationships

If You're 'Infla-Dating,' Here Are 10 Cheap Dates That Don't Suck

Relationships

The 6 Most Common Things Oldest Siblings Bring Up In Therapy

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In February

Shopping

15 Surprisingly Cool Electric Kettles You'll Actually Want To Display

Travel

11 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Palm Springs

Wellness

9 Quick Ways To Refocus If You're Distracted At Work

Shopping

64 Products You Better Believe Live Up To Their Wild Number Of 5-Star Reviews

Shopping

Psst: These Midcentury Modern-Style Dining Chairs Are Less Than $100 On Amazon

Parenting

21 Things Parents Swore They'd Never Do (And Totally Did Anyway)

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In February

Wellness

6 Things People Do Differently In Finland, The Happiest Country In The World

Style & Beauty

Are You A Failed Flosser? This Will Convince You To Finally Stick To A Routine.

Shopping

This Viral Lululemon Bag Is Always Sold Out — But Amazon Has A $19 Dupe

Shopping

17 Reviewer-Beloved Amazon Bathing Suits For (Way) Under $40

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst 'Healthy' Drinks At The Grocery Store, Ranked By Nutritionists