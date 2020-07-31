In the summer, we’re expected to crave light foods that won’t weigh us down, such as fresh salads, chilled crudité platters and juicy slices of fruit. But instead ― maybe because of the stress of a pandemic or just the general state of the world ― we’re carbo-loading on Swedish meatball pasta, fried mac and cheese and ice cream-stuffed brownies. It’s a truly weird year, this 2020.

The HuffPost Taste Instagram account shared plenty of cold, crisp salads and fresh produce in July, but most of what ended up on the list of our 15 most-liked recipes was ... not that. Readers loved the peanut butter chocolate chip cookie cheesecake bars (is that a mouthful or what?), cheddar scallion biscuits, dan dan noodles, cinnamon buns, chocolate chip muffins and sheet pan pizzas.

But in-season fruit eventually got its moment in the spotlight. Check out the glorious peach recipe that landed in our top spot, and then give these recipes a try.

15. Honey Garlic Salmon

14. Mac and Cheese Stuffed Oven Fried Zucchini Bites

13. Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Cheesecake Bars

12. Blueberry Pie Bars

11. Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches

10. Peanut Butter Brownie Ice Cream Bars

9. Lemon and Thyme Crullers

8. Cheddar Scallion Biscuits

7. Tzatziki (Greek Cucumber-Yogurt Sauce)

6. Swedish Meatball Pasta

5. Easy Sheet Pan Tomato Herb Pizza

4. Dan Dan Noodles

3. Easy Puff Pastry Cinnamon Buns

2. Decadent Chocolate Chip Muffins