Judging by July’s most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account (which you should follow!), the summer heat isn’t keeping anyone out of the kitchen. Among the top recipes are a light-as-air fried chicken sandwich, pastas, salads and, of course, pasta salads.

But the recipe that topped the list — and by a large margin of votes at that — is the easiest to make and possibly the dreamiest. Best of all, it’s a pie that requires absolutely no baking ― but you’d never guess it when you taste it.

Advertisement

Scroll through the recipes below to find out what all the fuss is about.

Jessica In The Kitchen

Advertisement

Damn Delicious

Averie Cooks

Advertisement

Sally's Baking Addiction

Half Baked Harvest

Foodie Crush

Pinch of Yum

Cookie and Kate

Advertisement

Pinch of Yum