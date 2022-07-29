Every time we share a new recipe on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account (which you should follow!), our followers chime in by liking their favorites. And this month, they’re seeing yellow.

From corn on the cob that’s boiled in a butter bath (say that five times fast) to banana pudding and street corn grilled cheese, July’s most popular recipes are nearly monochromatic. And if you’re wondering what on earth “air fryer corn ribs” are, you’ve come to the right place. Scroll down to find out.