The 15 Best Instagram Recipes From June 2020

New recipes to get you out of your summer food rut, including a cake/cheesecake hybrid for the ages.

Anyone who’s human is likely to get stuck in a rut once in a while. Maybe you’re in a recipe rut, making the same dinner night after night. Or maybe you find yourself scrolling through the same Instagram posts from the same influencers. As wonderful as all those recipes and influencers may be, sometimes you’ve got to change things up and let some fresh light shine in.

The HuffPost Taste Instagram account is doing that, expanding the talented and diverse roster of food bloggers that we share with our followers. We recently published a list of 24 Black food bloggers and chefs to follow on Instagram, but that’s barely dipping a toe into the much deeper well of talent that we’ll continue to share.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of the 15 most-liked recipes we featured in June, including several from the must-follow bloggers we’ve come to love, like Butter Be Ready, The Pink Owl Kitchen, Whisk It Real Gud, Give Recipe, Confessions Of A Clean Foodie, The Kitchenista, Well and Tasty and Supper With Michelle.

Prepare yourself for lemon sweet rolls, peanut butter cup s’mores cookies, chocolate-covered strawberry brownies, green goddess pasta salad and creamy coconut mushroom chicken. And that shortlist doesn’t even include any of the top five recipes. Go check them out!

15
Lemon Sweet Rolls
Butter Be Ready
Lemon Sweet Rolls from Butter Be Ready
14
Chocolate Sour Cream Cake
Completely Delicious
Chocolate Sour Cream Cake from Completely Delicious
13
One Bowl Bakery Jumbo Blueberry Corn Muffins
Whisk It Real Gud
One Bowl Bakery Jumbo Blueberry Corn Muffins from Whisk It Real Gud
12
Peanut Butter Cup S’mores Cookies
The Pink Owl Kitchen
Peanut Butter Cup S’mores Cookies from The Pink Owl Kitchen
11
Green Goddess Pasta Salad
Dolly and Oatmeal
Green Goddess Pasta Salad from Dolly and Oatmeal
10
Fudgy Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream Pretzel Cake
Half Baked Harvest
Fudgy Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream Pretzel Cake from Half Baked Harvest
9
Small Batch Blueberry Muffins
Hummingbird High
Small Batch Blueberry Muffins from Hummingbird High
8
Creamy Coconut Mushroom Chicken
Confessions Of A Clean Foodie
Creamy Coconut Mushroom Chicken from Confessions Of A Clean Foodie
7
Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Brownies
Give Recipe
Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Brownies from Give Recipe
6
Blueberry Galette with Buttermilk Pie Crust
The Kitchenista
Blueberry Galette with Buttermilk Pie Crust from The Kitchenista
5
Cameroonian Pancakes
Well and Tasty
Cameroonian Pancakes from Well and Tasty
4
Swirled Blueberry Lemon Thyme Cake
Half Baked Harvest
Swirled Blueberry Lemon Thyme Cake from Half Baked Harvest
3
Chicken with Chorizo, Rosemary and Olives
The Daley Plate
Chicken with Chorizo, Rosemary and Olives from The Daley Plate
2
Caramel Cheesecake Layer Cake
The Pink Owl Kitchen
Caramel Cheesecake Layer Cake from The Pink Owl Kitchen
1
Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato and Spinach Ravioli
Supper With Michelle
Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato and Spinach Ravioli from Supper With Michelle
