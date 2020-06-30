Anyone who’s human is likely to get stuck in a rut once in a while. Maybe you’re in a recipe rut, making the same dinner night after night. Or maybe you find yourself scrolling through the same Instagram posts from the same influencers. As wonderful as all those recipes and influencers may be, sometimes you’ve got to change things up and let some fresh light shine in.
The HuffPost Taste Instagram account is doing that, expanding the talented and diverse roster of food bloggers that we share with our followers. We recently published a list of 24 Black food bloggers and chefs to follow on Instagram, but that’s barely dipping a toe into the much deeper well of talent that we’ll continue to share.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of the 15 most-liked recipes we featured in June, including several from the must-follow bloggers we’ve come to love, like Butter Be Ready, The Pink Owl Kitchen, Whisk It Real Gud, Give Recipe, Confessions Of A Clean Foodie, The Kitchenista, Well and Tasty and Supper With Michelle.
Prepare yourself for lemon sweet rolls, peanut butter cup s’mores cookies, chocolate-covered strawberry brownies, green goddess pasta salad and creamy coconut mushroom chicken. And that shortlist doesn’t even include any of the top five recipes. Go check them out!