Judging from March’s most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account , one thing is clear: We want sugar, and we want it now.

The top three recipes are truly the panacea for a sweet tooth (scroll below to see them), and the rest of the list isn’t exactly salads. There are crunchy chicken tenders, fried fish with hush puppies and a big old pot of stovetop mac and cheese. And you know what? After the year we’ve all had, it makes a whole lot of sense that we would be craving comfort foods.