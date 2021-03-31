Food & Drink

The 11 Best Instagram Recipes From March 2021

Cookies, French toast and apple pie bombs... something tells us you're craving sweets.

Judging from March’s most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account, one thing is clear: We want sugar, and we want it now.

The top three recipes are truly the panacea for a sweet tooth (scroll below to see them), and the rest of the list isn’t exactly salads. There are crunchy chicken tenders, fried fish with hush puppies and a big old pot of stovetop mac and cheese. And you know what? After the year we’ve all had, it makes a whole lot of sense that we would be craving comfort foods.

Check out the recipes below, and leave a comment if you’ve tried any of them for yourself!

11. The Best Fried Catfish

The Best Fried Catfish (Fish Fry 101) from Butter Be Ready

10. Spicy Sausage Rigatoni

Spicy Sausage Rigatoni from Pinch of Yum

9. Roasted Chipotle Cauliflower Tacos

Roasted Chipotle Cauliflower Tacos from All the Healthy Things

8. Easiest Stovetop Macaroni and Cheese

Easiest Stovetop Macaroni and Cheese from Completely Delicious

7. Roasted Broccoli Cheddar Risotto With Crispy Onions

Roasted Broccoli Cheddar Risotto With Crispy Onions from How Sweet Eats

6. Crispy Buffalo Chicken Tenders

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Tenders from Orchids and Sweet Tea

5. One-Pot Chicken and Mushroom Orzo

One-Pot Chicken and Mushroom Orzo from Damn Delicious

4. Southern Style Creamy Parmesan Chicken Pasta

Southern Style Creamy Parmesan Chicken Pasta from Half Baked Harvest

3. Air Fryer Apple Pie Bombs

Air Fryer Apple Pie Bombs from I Am Baker

2. Cinnamon Sugar French Toast

Cinnamon Sugar French Toast from Half Baked Harvest

1. Ganache-Stuffed Cosmic Brownie Cookies

Ganache-Stuffed Cosmic Brownie Cookies from Love and Olive Oil

