Food & Drink

The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From March 2022

Creamy, cheesy, sweet and savory — the top recipes from this month are worth bookmarking.

Head Of Life

Have you ever thought about adding cream cheese to a pound cake to make it even creamier? Or adding some zing to your chicken with a few secret ingredients you probably already have in your fridge? If you need to give your recipe repertoire a boost, check out this month’s most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account (which you should follow!)

You’ll also find Korean cheese corn (do yourself a favor and make that one), a sheet pan recipe for Greek garlic butter chicken that’ll save you a ton of dishes, and so much more. Go bookmark these now!

1
Grandbaby Cakes
Cream Cheese Pound Cake
Get the recipe from Grandbaby Cakes
2
Damn Delicious
Corned Beef and Cabbage
Get the recipe from Damn Delicious
3
A Classic Twist
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins
Get the recipe from A Classic Twist
4
Damn Delicious
Korean Cheese Corn
Get the recipe from Damn Delicious
5
Butter Be Ready
The Best Honey Mustard Chicken
Get the recipe from Butter Be Ready
6
Butter Be Ready
Honey Chipotle Fried Chicken Sandwich
Get the recipe from Butter Be Ready
7
Completely Delicious
Homemade Caesar Salad
Get the recipe from Completely Delicious
8
Half-Baked Harvest
Creamy White Bean Lemon Pesto Orzo Soup
Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest
9
Pinch of Yum
Instant Pot Spicy Short Rib Noodle Soup
Get the recipe from Pinch of Yum
10
Half-Baked Harvest
Sheet Pan Greek Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes
Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest
A Microplane rasp grater

Chefs Reveal Their Favorite Cheap Kitchen Tool Under $25

InstagramRecipes

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

Is It Ever OK To Charge Your Friends For A Dinner Party?

Work/Life

There Are 22 Cities In America Where Young Women Earn As Much As Or More Than Men

Wellness

BA.2 Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing The Most Right Now

Wellness

What You Need To Know About Aphasia

Work/Life

The First Thing Productivity Experts Do When They Wake Up

Wellness

Can You Get BA.2 If You’ve Had COVID Recently?

Shopping

Physical Therapists Weigh In On The Water Pillows Trending On TikTok

Shopping

We Can’t Believe We’re Saying This, But Spanx Makes The Best Pants

Style & Beauty

The 6 Beauty And Fashion Items Jewel Can’t Do Without

Shopping

The One Laundry Product You Need That You Probably Don't Have

Shopping

Now Is A Great Time To Teach Your Kid About What It's Like To Be Deaf

Money

U.S. Job Openings, Quitting At Near Record High In February

Travel

How To Make Friends While Traveling

Shopping

This Climate Change Novel May Have Just Predicted Our Near Future

Shopping

TikTok Made Me Buy This Tiny Waffle Maker, And I Don't Regret It

Shopping

These Popular Sheets Are The Sleep Upgrade You've Been Needing

Shopping

31 Products From Walmart To Help Upgrade Your Home Without A Ton Of Work

Style & Beauty

Why Overalls Are The Most Comfortable Go-To Maternity Look

Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Bridgerton'

Home & Living

This 2017 Sci-Fi Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Alopecia Shouldn't Be A Punchline, But It Should Get More Attention

Shopping

How To Snag Zendaya's Cropped Oscars Top For Way Less

Shopping

26 Things From Target You'll Never Want To Travel Without Once You Try Them

Shopping

The Most Comfortable Slip-On Shoes You Can Get Online

Shopping

Have Trouble Falling Asleep? These 13 Expert-Backed Items May Help.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Cult-Fave LED Light Mask Is Worth Every Penny

Shopping

The Best Protection Can Be Found In A Type Of Sunscreen You May Not Have Heard Of

Food & Drink

9 Dishes You Should Never Try To Make In Your Instant Pot

Style & Beauty

How To Dress Like You're In 'Bridgerton,' But In Real Life

Home & Living

Real-Life Hackers Reveal What You Can Do About The Threat Of Russian Cyberattacks

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In April

Wellness

7 Cases When A High Sex Drive May Be A Sign Of Trauma

Food & Drink

Wish Your Kid Would Eat Spicy Food? Here's What (And What NOT) To Do.

Parenting

Will 5- To 11-Year-Olds Need COVID Boosters?

Food & Drink

The Best Chocolate For Chocolate Chip Cookies, According To Experts

Style & Beauty

Why Experts Recommend Washing Your New Clothes Before Wearing Them

Wellness

8 Health Issues You Didn't Know Your Pharmacist Can Help With

Money

How To Make A Tank Of Gas Last Longer

Work/Life

I Was A Broadway Star. Now I'm A Software Engineer.