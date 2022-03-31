Have you ever thought about adding cream cheese to a pound cake to make it even creamier? Or adding some zing to your chicken with a few secret ingredients you probably already have in your fridge? If you need to give your recipe repertoire a boost, check out this month’s most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account (which you should follow!)
You’ll also find Korean cheese corn (do yourself a favor and make that one), a sheet pan recipe for Greek garlic butter chicken that’ll save you a ton of dishes, and so much more. Go bookmark these now!