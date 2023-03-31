Food & DrinkRecipescookingBaking

The 12 Best Instagram Recipes From March 2023

Hibachi noodles, cashew chicken, teriyaki, baked artichokes, three-ingredient pancakes and a peanut butter recipe that's for dinner.

Head Of Life

I Heart Umami/Orchids N Sweet Tea/All The Healthy Things

One look at the HuffPost Taste Instagram account, and it seems our readers may be cooking at home instead of opting for takeout. Atop the most-liked recipes featured in March are classic takeout dishes like cashew chicken, noodles and chicken teriyaki ― and they look so good, we can’t blame anyone for wanting to make them.

There’s also a show-stopping cake that somehow packs in every delicious ingredient known to man, a great take on a viral pancake recipe, a new use for your jar of peanut butter and so much more. Try the recipes below and let us know about your favorites!

12
Omnivore's Cookbook
Crispy Peanut Butter Chicken
Get out your jar of peanut butter, because this is the chicken recipe you didn’t realize was missing from your life.
Get the recipe
11
Cookie and Kate
3-Ingredient Banana Pancakes
Have you tried one of the thousands of three-ingredient banana pancake recipes on the internet? This is one of the best-tasting, most reliable versions we've found.
Get the recipe
10
Half Baked Harvest
Baked Artichokes With Honey-Whipped Feta
Say hello to your new best friend for parties, and perhaps the least intimidating way to eat artichokes.
Get the recipe
9
Butter Be Ready
Cumin Beef Stir Fry
A great "better than takeout" option, this dish is made with thinly sliced steak and packed with flavor from onion, garlic, chilis, scallions and cumin.
Get the recipe
8
Love and Olive Oil
Blackberry Red Wine Chocolate Cake
Is it possible to jam any more coveted ingredients into one dessert?
Get the recipe
7
Butter Be Ready
Lemon Cacio e Pepe
This is the easy Sunday supper you deserve.
Get the recipe
6
Orchids n Sweet Tea
Creamy Roasted Garlic Tomato Soup
Soup season is never over, friends.
Get the recipe
5
I Heart Umami
Hibachi Noodles
These are rich, creamy and bursting with buttery garlic flavor, and they can be ready in 20 minutes or less.
Get the recipe
4
I Heart Umami
Air Fryer Teriyaki Chicken
If you got an air fryer for Christmas and still haven't used it, this is the recipe to dust it off for.
Get the recipe
3
The Woks Of Life
Cashew Chicken
This is the perfect mild dish for anyone who’s not feeling so hot about spicy food. It's not only healthier than most takeout options, but you can also control the heat level.
Get the recipe
2
All The Healthy Things
Egg Roll In A Bowl
March's second-most-favorited recipe takes only 15 to 20 minutes to make.
Get the recipe
1
Half Baked Harvest
Garlic Parmesan French Fries With Caesar Dressing
Need we say more? It's no surprise this recipe earned the top spot.
Get the recipe
