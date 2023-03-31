One look at the HuffPost Taste Instagram account, and it seems our readers may be cooking at home instead of opting for takeout. Atop the most-liked recipes featured in March are classic takeout dishes like cashew chicken, noodles and chicken teriyaki ― and they look so good, we can’t blame anyone for wanting to make them.
There’s also a show-stopping cake that somehow packs in every delicious ingredient known to man, a great take on a viral pancake recipe, a new use for your jar of peanut butter and so much more. Try the recipes below and let us know about your favorites!
Advertisement
12
Crispy Peanut Butter Chicken
11
3-Ingredient Banana Pancakes
10
Baked Artichokes With Honey-Whipped Feta
Advertisement
9
Cumin Beef Stir Fry
8
Blackberry Red Wine Chocolate Cake
7
Lemon Cacio e Pepe
Advertisement
6
Creamy Roasted Garlic Tomato Soup
5
Hibachi Noodles
4
Air Fryer Teriyaki Chicken
Advertisement
3
Cashew Chicken
2
Egg Roll In A Bowl
1
Garlic Parmesan French Fries With Caesar Dressing
Advertisement