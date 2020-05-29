Every month, the HuffPost Taste Instagram account gives us a good picture of the recipes our readers have been craving. This month in particular, it showed what might be going on in home kitchens during the coronavirus pandemic.
Now that we’re into our third month of this new lifestyle, it seems the world’s baking obsession hasn’t slowed down a bit ― May’s 10 most-loved recipes include luscious fruit bars, molten mug cakes, peanut butter-stuffed brownies, Meyer lemon bars, cream cheese biscuit strawberry cobbler and an intense chocolate cake.
There are a few savory choices in the mix, as well, including a meaty recipe that’s perfect for grilling season and a couple one-skillet wonders that’ll change your weeknight meals. One of them is loaded with Tater Tots ― need we say more?
Take a look at the recipes our followers loved the most, and give your favorites a try.
10. Raspberry Crumble Bars
9. Carne Asada
8. 5-Minute Molten Chocolate Mug Cake
7. Sesame Chicken Bowls
6. One-Skillet French Onion Tater Tot Casserole
5. Peanut Butter Cookie Brownies
4. 20-Minute Orzo Carbonara with Crispy Prosciutto and Burrata
3. Skillet Strawberry Bourbon Cobbler with Layered Cream Cheese Biscuits
Get the Skillet Strawberry Bourbon Cobbler with Layered Cream Cheese Biscuits recipe from Half Baked Harvest