With summer around the corner, there are plenty of opportunities for grilling up a tasty meal at summer barbecues. On the HuffPost Taste Instagram account, audiences are just as excited as we are for recipes that are perfect for sharing poolside or at a backyard bonfire.
Some of the most-loved posts of the month included caprese pesto burgers, sweet and spicy grilled chicken wings and a decadent peanut butter banana cake. Try the recipes below, and let us know which ones are your favorite!
10
Green Goddess Crispy Chicken Sandwich
9
Turkey Sloppy Joes with Homemade Sauce
8
Smashed Potato Spring Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing
7
Mimosa Cupcakes
6
Strawberry Pound Cake
5
Peanut Butter Banana Cake with Caramel Icing
4
Orange Chicken Meatballs
3
Honey Chili Crisp Grilled Chicken Wings
2
Caprese Pesto Chicken Burgers
1
Bang Bang Chicken Skewers