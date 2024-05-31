Food & DrinkInstagramcookingRecipes

The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From May

Sloppy joes, crispy chicken sandwiches and a perfectly pink pound cake are on the list.
With summer around the corner, there are plenty of opportunities for grilling up a tasty meal at summer barbecues. On the HuffPost Taste Instagram account, audiences are just as excited as we are for recipes that are perfect for sharing poolside or at a backyard bonfire.

Some of the most-loved posts of the month included caprese pesto burgers, sweet and spicy grilled chicken wings and a decadent peanut butter banana cake. Try the recipes below, and let us know which ones are your favorite!

10
Orchids + Sweet Tea
Green Goddess Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Try a green goddess salad in sandwich form for a delicious change of pace.
Get the recipe from Orchids + Sweet Tea
9
Ambitious Kitchen
Turkey Sloppy Joes with Homemade Sauce
Skip the pre-made cans and make these homemade sloppy joes instead.
Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen
8
Two Peas & Their Pod
Smashed Potato Spring Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing
Why pick between salad or fries when you can have a salad with crispy potatoes in it?
Get the recipe from Two Peas & Their Pod
7
A Classic Twist
Mimosa Cupcakes
These cupcakes are a tasty way to have mimosas whenever you want — no need to wait for brunch!
Get the recipe from A Classic Twist
6
Grandbaby Cakes
Strawberry Pound Cake
This cake is the literal definition of pretty in pink.
Get the recipe from Grandbaby Cakes
5
Butter Be Ready
Peanut Butter Banana Cake with Caramel Icing
If you're a peanut butter and banana lover, you'll love this cake.
Get the recipe from Butter Be Ready
4
All The Healthy Things
Orange Chicken Meatballs
These meatballs are a delicious twist on classic orange chicken.
Get the recipe from All The Healthy Things
3
Fit Foodie Finds
Honey Chili Crisp Grilled Chicken Wings
These wings are the perfect blend of spicy and sweet.
Get the recipe from Fit Foodie Finds
2
Sally's Baking Recipes
Caprese Pesto Chicken Burgers
If you're looking for a reason to break out the grill today, then look no further.
Get the recipe from Sally's Baking Recipes
1
I Heart Umami
Bang Bang Chicken Skewers
These skewers are sure to become a staple at all your summer barbecues – and our audience agrees, which is why it was the top recipe of the month.
Get the recipe from I Heart Umami
