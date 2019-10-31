How Sweet Eats; Pinch of Yum; Pinch of Yum

Are you carb-loading for a marathon? Because by the looks of the 10 most-liked recipes from the HuffPost Taste Instagram account in October, our readers are going hard on pasta and potatoes.

From baked gnocchi with vodka sauce to red wine ragu and pumpkin Alfredo, we’ve got all the recipes you’ve been craving.

10. The Best Buttery Parsley Potatoes

Foodie Crush

9. Pastry Wrapped Baked Brie With Thyme Butter Roasted Plums

Half Baked Harvest

8. Ridiculous Baked Gnocchi With Vodka Sauce

Pinch of Yum

7. Slow Cooker Red Wine Sunday Ragu Pasta

Half Baked Harvest

6. Broccoli Rabe and Pistachio Pesto Pasta With Burrata

Love and Olive Oil

5. Pumpkin Cauliflower Gnocchi With Nutty Browned Butter and Whipped Ricotta

Half Baked Harvest

4. Chicken Meatballs With Peppers and Orzo

Pinch of Yum

3. Shawarma Spiced Lamb Meatballs With Feta Sauce

The Daley Plate

2. Sweet Potato Chowder

How Sweet Eats

1. Creamy Pumpkin Alfredo Pasta