The 10 Most Popular Instagram Recipes From October 2019

Pasta and big old bowls of comfort food dominated your favorite recipes from this month.

Are you carb-loading for a marathon? Because by the looks of the 10 most-liked recipes from the HuffPost Taste Instagram account in October, our readers are going hard on pasta and potatoes.

From baked gnocchi with vodka sauce to red wine ragu and pumpkin Alfredo, we’ve got all the recipes you’ve been craving.

Check them out below, then make sure to follow HuffPost Taste on Instagram!

10. The Best Buttery Parsley Potatoes

Get the Best Buttery Parsley Potatoes recipe from Foodie Crush

9. Pastry Wrapped Baked Brie With Thyme Butter Roasted Plums

Get the Pastry Wrapped Baked Brie With Thyme Butter Roasted Plums recipe from Half Baked Harvest

8. Ridiculous Baked Gnocchi With Vodka Sauce

Get the Ridiculous Baked Gnocchi With Vodka Sauce recipe from Pinch of Yum

7. Slow Cooker Red Wine Sunday Ragu Pasta

Get the Slow Cooker Red Wine Sunday Ragu Pasta recipe from Half Baked Harvest

6. Broccoli Rabe and Pistachio Pesto Pasta With Burrata

Get the Broccoli Rabe and Pistachio Pesto Pasta With Burrata recipe from Love and Olive Oil

5. Pumpkin Cauliflower Gnocchi With Nutty Browned Butter and Whipped Ricotta

Get the Pumpkin Cauliflower Gnocchi With Nutty Browned Butter and Whipped Ricotta recipe from Half Baked Harvest

4. Chicken Meatballs With Peppers and Orzo

Get the Chicken Meatballs With Peppers and Orzo recipe from Pinch of Yum

3. Shawarma Spiced Lamb Meatballs With Feta Sauce

Get the Shawarma Spiced Lamb Meatballs With Feta Sauce recipe from The Daley Plate

2. Sweet Potato Chowder

Get the Sweet Potato Chowder recipe from How Sweet Eats

1. Creamy Pumpkin Alfredo Pasta

Get the Creamy Pumpkin Alfredo Pasta recipe from Pinch of Yum

