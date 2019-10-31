Are you carb-loading for a marathon? Because by the looks of the 10 most-liked recipes from the HuffPost Taste Instagram account in October, our readers are going hard on pasta and potatoes.
From baked gnocchi with vodka sauce to red wine ragu and pumpkin Alfredo, we’ve got all the recipes you’ve been craving.
Check them out below, then make sure to follow HuffPost Taste on Instagram!
10. The Best Buttery Parsley Potatoes
9. Pastry Wrapped Baked Brie With Thyme Butter Roasted Plums
8. Ridiculous Baked Gnocchi With Vodka Sauce
7. Slow Cooker Red Wine Sunday Ragu Pasta
6. Broccoli Rabe and Pistachio Pesto Pasta With Burrata
5. Pumpkin Cauliflower Gnocchi With Nutty Browned Butter and Whipped Ricotta
Get the Pumpkin Cauliflower Gnocchi With Nutty Browned Butter and Whipped Ricotta recipe from Half Baked Harvest
4. Chicken Meatballs With Peppers and Orzo
3. Shawarma Spiced Lamb Meatballs With Feta Sauce
2. Sweet Potato Chowder
1. Creamy Pumpkin Alfredo Pasta
