The world is a jumble of unpredictability these days, but there’s one thing that has held rock steady ― the comfort we get from unapologetically fall foods.
Whenever we want a glimpse of what our readers love to cook (and eat) at any given moment, we take a look at the HuffPost Taste Instagram account. This October, readers’ favorite recipes were basically warm blankets of creaminess and comfort. There were braised short ribs, chicken with white wine sauce, salmon with a rich cream sauce, two pumpkin pastas and a soup that’ll knock your socks off.
See what else made the list, and get cooking. You’ll be sure to find a new favorite or two.
10. Chicken and Broccoli (Chinese Takeout Style)
9. BBQ Chicken Taquitos with Cilantro Lime Cream
8. Classic Red Wine Braised Short Ribs
7. Herbed Ricotta Stuffed Chicken In White Wine Pan Sauce
6. Pumpkin Cheese Stuffed Shells Bolognese Bake
5. Hot Honey Hasselback Butternut Squash with Feta and Pepitas
4. Creamy Pumpkin Alfredo Pasta
3. Broccoli Cheddar Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
2. Creamy Garlic Tuscan Salmon
1. Healthier Slow Cooker Creamy Tortellini Vegetable Soup
