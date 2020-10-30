Food & Drink

The 10 Most Popular Instagram Recipes From October 2020

The creamiest, most comforting pasta bakes, braised ribs, chicken dishes and more.

The world is a jumble of unpredictability these days, but there’s one thing that has held rock steady ― the comfort we get from unapologetically fall foods.

Whenever we want a glimpse of what our readers love to cook (and eat) at any given moment, we take a look at the HuffPost Taste Instagram account. This October, readers’ favorite recipes were basically warm blankets of creaminess and comfort. There were braised short ribs, chicken with white wine sauce, salmon with a rich cream sauce, two pumpkin pastas and a soup that’ll knock your socks off.

See what else made the list, and get cooking. You’ll be sure to find a new favorite or two.

10. Chicken and Broccoli (Chinese Takeout Style)

Chicken and Broccoli (Chinese Takeout Style) from Omnivore’s Cookbook

9. BBQ Chicken Taquitos with Cilantro Lime Cream

BBQ Chicken Taquitos with Cilantro Lime Cream from Lovely Little Kitchen

8. Classic Red Wine Braised Short Ribs

Classic Red Wine Braised Short Ribs from Butter Be Ready

7. Herbed Ricotta Stuffed Chicken In White Wine Pan Sauce

Herbed Ricotta Stuffed Chicken In White Wine Pan Sauce from Half Baked Harvest

6. Pumpkin Cheese Stuffed Shells Bolognese Bake

Pumpkin Cheese Stuffed Shells Bolognese Bake from Half Baked Harvest

5. Hot Honey Hasselback Butternut Squash with Feta and Pepitas

Hot Honey Hasselback Butternut Squash with Feta and Pepitas from How Sweet Eats

4. Creamy Pumpkin Alfredo Pasta

Creamy Pumpkin Alfredo Pasta from Completely Delicious

3. Broccoli Cheddar Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Broccoli Cheddar Stuffed Spaghetti Squash from How Sweet Eats

2. Creamy Garlic Tuscan Salmon

Creamy Garlic Tuscan Salmon from The Pink Owl Kitchen

1. Healthier Slow Cooker Creamy Tortellini Vegetable Soup

Healthier Slow Cooker Creamy Tortellini Vegetable Soup from Half Baked Harvest

