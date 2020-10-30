The world is a jumble of unpredictability these days, but there’s one thing that has held rock steady ― the comfort we get from unapologetically fall foods.

Whenever we want a glimpse of what our readers love to cook (and eat) at any given moment, we take a look at the HuffPost Taste Instagram account. This October, readers’ favorite recipes were basically warm blankets of creaminess and comfort. There were braised short ribs, chicken with white wine sauce, salmon with a rich cream sauce, two pumpkin pastas and a soup that’ll knock your socks off.