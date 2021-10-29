One look at the most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account (which you should follow!) from October, and you’ll see that our brains have collectively embraced the autumnal spirit.
Among the 10 most-liked recipes are three types of squash ― delicata, spaghetti and butternut ― along with fall classics such as Honeycrisp apples and Instant Pot chili. The No. 1 recipe is a crowd pleaser that’ll become your new fall go-to.
Check out the recipes below and let us know your favorites.
10. Roasted Cherry Tomatoes with Delicata Squash and Poached Eggs
9. Ube Amaretti Crinkle Cookies
8. Four-Cheese Roasted Garlic Alfredo Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
7. Award-Winning Instant Pot Chili
6. Homemade One-Pot Hamburger Helper
5. Pad See Ew
4. Eggplant Lasagna
3. Sprinkle Party Blondies
2. Autumn Harvest Honeycrisp Apple and Feta Salad
1. Butternut Squash and Cheese-Stuffed Pasta Shells
