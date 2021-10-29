Food & Drink

The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From October 2021

Move over, pumpkin spice lattes. It's squash season!

One look at the most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account (which you should follow!) from October, and you’ll see that our brains have collectively embraced the autumnal spirit.

Among the 10 most-liked recipes are three types of squash ― delicata, spaghetti and butternut ― along with fall classics such as Honeycrisp apples and Instant Pot chili. The No. 1 recipe is a crowd pleaser that’ll become your new fall go-to.

Check out the recipes below and let us know your favorites.

10. Roasted Cherry Tomatoes with Delicata Squash and Poached Eggs

I Heart Umami

Get the recipe from I Heart Umami.

9. Ube Amaretti Crinkle Cookies

Love and Olive Oil

Get the recipe from Love And Olive Oil.

8. Four-Cheese Roasted Garlic Alfredo Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Half Baked Harvest

Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest.

7. Award-Winning Instant Pot Chili

Oh Sweet Basil

Get the recipe from Oh Sweet Basil.

6. Homemade One-Pot Hamburger Helper

Half-Baked Harvest

Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest.

5. Pad See Ew

The Woks Of Life

Get the recipe from The Woks Of Life.

4. Eggplant Lasagna

Feasting At Home

Get the recipe from Feasting At Home.

3. Sprinkle Party Blondies

Love and Olive Oil

Get the recipe from Love and Olive Oil.

2. Autumn Harvest Honeycrisp Apple and Feta Salad

Half-Baked Harvest

Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest.

1. Butternut Squash and Cheese-Stuffed Pasta Shells

Half-Baked Harvest

Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest.

