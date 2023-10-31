Food & DrinkRecipescooking

The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From October 2023

Leveled-up grilled cheese, breakfast tacos, burrata pasta, and a pink chocolate cake.
In October, the HuffPost Taste Instagram account was all about hearty and comforting autumnal meals, and our followers were loving it. The most-liked posts of the month featured stuffed spaghetti squash, an apple kale salad and an easy lasagna soup.

Among some of the other favorite recipes are a foil-baked salmon, roasted cabbage and roasted corn breakfast tacos. Try the recipes below and let us know which ones you like best!

10
Simply Recipes
Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese
Jalapeño poppers and grilled cheese combined? Say no more.
Get the recipe from Simply Recipes
9
Bev Cooks
Roasted Cabbage with Bacon and Ranch
If you haven't tried roasting your cabbage, then you've been missing out big time. It really brings out its sweetness.
Get the recipe from Bev Cooks
8
Oh Sweet Basil
Foil Baked Mustard Maple Bacon Salmon
The perfect inspiration for a new weeknight dinner to try.
Get the recipe from Oh Sweet Basil
7
Cooking With Ayeh
Burrata Pasta
Burrata is having a moment (and has been for a long time), and we're 100% here for it.
Get the recipe from Cooking With Ayeh
6
Jessica in the Kitchen
S'mores Cookies
S'mores aren't just for summer anymore!
Get the recipe from Jessica in the Kitchen
5
Pinch of Yum
Roasted Corn and Fried Egg Tacos
Just when you thought breakfast couldn't get any better.
Get the recipe from Pinch of Yum
4
All The Healthy Things
Lasagna Soup
Perfect for when you're craving lasagna but don't have the time to make one.
Get the recipe from All The Healthy Things
3
Pinch of Yum
Kale Apple Salad with Crispy Shallots
This salad also contains Brussels sprouts, rosemary cashews and fried bread cheese – all of the ingredients for a completely delicious dish.
Get the recipe from Pinch of Yum
2
Love & Olive Oil
Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake
We are in AWE of this perfectly pink and beautifully layered dessert.
Get the recipe from Love & Olive Oil
1
Half Baked Harvest
Garlic Butter Chicken Meatball Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
We simply can't think of a more delicious dinner, and it seems like our followers can't either – it's our top recipe of the month!
Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest

