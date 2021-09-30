If you take a look at the most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account (which you should follow!) from September, one thing is clear: It’s comfort food season. On the list are a plethora of pastas, cheesecake squares stacked sky high, the butteriest funfetti cookies and a cheesy olive dip that’s just begging for some crusty bread to dunk.
Take a look at the recipes below and get cooking!
10. Pizza Grilled Cheese
9. Salted Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats
8. Cheesecake Bars
7. Brown Butter Cherry Tomato Fettuccine Alfredo
6. Spicy Lemon Butter Shrimp Scampi with Herbed Corn
5. Greek Chicken Kabobs
4. Funfetti Pudding Cookies
3. Spaghetti with Crispy Zucchini
2. Classic Baked Ziti
1. Honey Whipped Feta with Garlic Herb Roasted Olives
