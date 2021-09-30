Food & Drink

The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From September 2021

Did someone say it's comfort food season?
If you take a look at the most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account (which you should follow!) from September, one thing is clear: It’s comfort food season. On the list are a plethora of pastas, cheesecake squares stacked sky high, the butteriest funfetti cookies and a cheesy olive dip that’s just begging for some crusty bread to dunk.

Take a look at the recipes below and get cooking!

10. Pizza Grilled Cheese

Grandbaby Cakes

Get the recipe from Grandbaby Cakes. ⁠ ⁠

9. Salted Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats

How Sweet Eats

Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats.

8. Cheesecake Bars

Handle The Heat

Get the recipe from Handle The Heat.

7. Brown Butter Cherry Tomato Fettuccine Alfredo

Half Baked Harvest

Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest.

6. Spicy Lemon Butter Shrimp Scampi with Herbed Corn

Half Baked Harvest

Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest.

5. Greek Chicken Kabobs

Damn Delicious

Get the recipe from Damn Delicious.

4. Funfetti Pudding Cookies

Butter Be Ready

Get the recipe from Butter Be Ready.

3. Spaghetti with Crispy Zucchini

Pinch Of Yum

Get the recipe from Pinch Of Yum.

2. Classic Baked Ziti

Butter Be Ready

Get the recipe from Butter Be Ready.

1. Honey Whipped Feta with Garlic Herb Roasted Olives

Half Baked Harvest

Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest.

