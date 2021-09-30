Grandbaby Cakes/Handle The Heat/Half Baked Harvest

If you take a look at the most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account (which you should follow!) from September, one thing is clear: It’s comfort food season. On the list are a plethora of pastas, cheesecake squares stacked sky high, the butteriest funfetti cookies and a cheesy olive dip that’s just begging for some crusty bread to dunk.

Take a look at the recipes below and get cooking!

10. Pizza Grilled Cheese

Grandbaby Cakes

9. Salted Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats

How Sweet Eats

8. Cheesecake Bars

Handle The Heat

7. Brown Butter Cherry Tomato Fettuccine Alfredo

Half Baked Harvest

6. Spicy Lemon Butter Shrimp Scampi with Herbed Corn

Half Baked Harvest

5. Greek Chicken Kabobs

Damn Delicious

4. Funfetti Pudding Cookies

Butter Be Ready

3. Spaghetti with Crispy Zucchini

Pinch Of Yum

2. Classic Baked Ziti

Butter Be Ready

1. Honey Whipped Feta with Garlic Herb Roasted Olives

Half Baked Harvest