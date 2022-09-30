Food & Drink
The Top 10 Instagram Recipes From September 2022

Apple cinnamon rolls, skillet chicken pot pie, chocolate chunk chai banana bread and more cozy recipes.

Head Of Life

How Sweet Eats/All The Healthy Things/Gimme Some Oven

Judging from the most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account (which you should follow!), humankind is extremely ready for fall. August’s cravings for peaches and potato salad have quickly turned in a cozier direction, and we’re seeing gooey, apple-stuffed cinnamon rolls and creamy skillet dinners at the top of the list in September.

Below are the 10 recipes that got our readers the most excited ― take a gander, and let us know which ones you end up trying.

10
Foodie Crush
Green Goddess Pasta Salad
Perfect for packing in lunches.
Get the recipe from Foodie Crush
9
Half Baked Harvest
Chocolate Chunk Chai Banana Bread
The best use of alliteration we've seen yet this month.
Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest
8
Gimme Some Oven
Cashew Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry
You can make this in less time than it'd take to get takeout.
Get the recipe from Gimme Some Oven
7
Ren Fuller/Damn Delicious
Loaded Smashed Potatoes
These bite-size appetizers have everything you want in one little mouthful.
Get the recipe from Damn Delicious
6
Half Baked Harvest
Roasted Garlic Caprese Grilled Cheese
There are still some good tomatoes left from summer. Grab them for this!
Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest
5
Butter Be Ready
Crispy Garlic Parmesan Wings
Got an air fryer? You're going to love this recipe.
Get the recipe from Butter Be Ready
4
Butter Be Ready
Skillet Chicken Pot Pie With Parmesan Herb Butter Biscuits
Perfect for those chilly fall nights that are just around the corner.
Get the recipe from Butter Be Ready
3
Half Baked Harvest
Creamy Tuscan Chicken With Crispy Prosciutto
This recipe is filled with all the quintessential ingredients that makes Half Baked Harvest such a beloved recipe blog.
Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest
2
How Sweet Eats
Caesar Slaw With Crispy Chicken
A "salad" for people who don't really like eating salad.
Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats
1
All The Healthy Things
Apple Cinnamon Rolls With Brown Butter Cream Cheese Frosting
We're dying for a bite of those diced apples inside.
Get the recipe from All The Healthy Things
