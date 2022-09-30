Judging from the most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account (which you should follow!), humankind is extremely ready for fall. August’s cravings for peaches and potato salad have quickly turned in a cozier direction, and we’re seeing gooey, apple-stuffed cinnamon rolls and creamy skillet dinners at the top of the list in September.
Below are the 10 recipes that got our readers the most excited ― take a gander, and let us know which ones you end up trying.
10
Green Goddess Pasta Salad
9
Chocolate Chunk Chai Banana Bread
8
Cashew Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry
7
Loaded Smashed Potatoes
6
Roasted Garlic Caprese Grilled Cheese
5
Crispy Garlic Parmesan Wings
4
Skillet Chicken Pot Pie With Parmesan Herb Butter Biscuits
3
Creamy Tuscan Chicken With Crispy Prosciutto
2
Caesar Slaw With Crispy Chicken
1
Apple Cinnamon Rolls With Brown Butter Cream Cheese Frosting