The Best Instant Oatmeal At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists

Bob’s Red Mill Instant Oatmeal

A popular recommendation among our surveyed dietitians and nutritionists is Bob’s Red Mill Instant Oatmeal . “I love to choose Bob’s Red Mill Instant Oatmeal Packets. With a blend of gluten-free rolled oats and heart-healthy flaxseed, these packets contain real ingredients that you can feel good about eating. They take only a minute to make and contain little to no added sugars, making them a healthy breakfast choice for a busy schedule,” said Mackenzie Burgess, a registered dietitian nutritionist and recipe developer of Cheerful Choices While all oats are gluten-free by nature, Bob’s Red Mill oatmeal undergoes rigorous annual reviews from the Gluten-Free Certification Organization , which involves inspections of the processing plant and testing of the raw oats and of each packaged product (like the instant oatmeal packets) to ensure that no gluten finds its way into the oatmeal on grocery store shelves.Bob’s Red Mill Instant Oatmeal comes in both packets and cups, making it highly portable and easy to prepare. It’s available in a variety of flavors, but Rachel Fine, a registered dietitian and the owner of To the Pointe Nutrition counseling services in New York City, especially likes the plain version, telling us, “The standard flavor is a great source of soluble fiber, mainly coming from whole-grain rolled oats and flaxseed. Flax is also a rich source of lignans, a powerful phytochemical with anti-oxidative characteristics. Flax also contains the highest percentage of omega-3 fatty acids (ALA) per serving.” The omega-3s promote heart health and brain health, and if you’d like to amp up this instant oatmeal’s flavor and texture, Fine suggests pairing it with your favorite milk and a spoonful of nut butter.