The Best Instant Oatmeal At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists

OatmealStories via Getty Images

Hearty, cozy and endlessly customizable, oatmeal is a rightfully popular breakfast option for chilly winter mornings. Oatmeal’s high levels of fiber aid digestion and can help reduce cholesterol and the risk of heart disease, making this dish a popular pick for health-conscious eaters.

But making oatmeal from scratch can prove time-consuming, which is challenging when you need to hurry to the office or quickly get the kids to school. Instant oatmeal, which comes together with only a bit of hot water or milk and a quick stir (and usually a microwave), saves a great deal of time. Also, because it’s usually packaged in cups or packets, instant oatmeal can travel with you to work and live in your desk drawer until you need it.

Advertisement

But does instant oatmeal’s convenience translate to a nutritious and satisfying meal? Some brands use high quantities of sugar to make their instant oatmeal more “appealing,” which in turn compromises its nutrition. Luckily, we’ve collected recommendations from nutritionists and dietitians for these six low-sugar and high-flavor instant oatmeals currently available at grocery stores.