Any good Pothead knows that Instant Pot season is every season, but fall is when most home cooks crawl out of the woodwork in search of comfort food. We’re here to tell you that if you’re simply turning on your multicooker and tossing in ingredients, you’re missing out on some of the Instant Pot’s true magic.

Did you know you can turn your IP into an air fryer? Or that you can steam the world’s creamiest cheesecake in it? Here’s our favorite: There’s even any easy way to get rid of the mysterious stink that’s been lurking in your lid.

You’ll wonder why you haven’t already stocked up on these accessories, from yogurt-making containers to silicone storage lids and even replacement pots (we’ve all gone a little overboard with the spatula a time or two, and it’s not safe to eat from a pot whose nonstick coating has scratched off!).

Below are the Instant Pot accessories our team has tried and loved.

Note: The same way people refer to generic tissue as Kleenex, all brands of multicookers (think a Ninja Foodi or a Crock-Pot pressure cooker) are often colloquially referred to as “Instant Pots.” Most accessories will work with them all, but before placing an order you should double check that your items are compatible with the size and make of your multicooker. Also keep in mind that the machines come in different sizes (6-quart size is the most popular), so make sure you’re buying accessories that fit the model you own.

