Food & Drink

The Best Instant Pot Accessories You'll Wish You Had Earlier

From cheap and easy (you need a new sealing ring!) to just plain brilliant (an air fryer lid!), you'll love these toys for your multicooker.
Amazon/HuffPost

Any good Pothead knows that Instant Pot season is every season, but fall is when most home cooks crawl out of the woodwork in search of comfort food. We’re here to tell you that if you’re simply turning on your multicooker and tossing in ingredients, you’re missing out on some of the Instant Pot’s true magic.

Did you know you can turn your IP into an air fryer? Or that you can steam the world’s creamiest cheesecake in it? Here’s our favorite: There’s even any easy way to get rid of the mysterious stink that’s been lurking in your lid.

You’ll wonder why you haven’t already stocked up on these accessories, from yogurt-making containers to silicone storage lids and even replacement pots (we’ve all gone a little overboard with the spatula a time or two, and it’s not safe to eat from a pot whose nonstick coating has scratched off!).

Below are the Instant Pot accessories our team has tried and loved.

Note: The same way people refer to generic tissue as Kleenex, all brands of multicookers (think a Ninja Foodi or a Crock-Pot pressure cooker) are often colloquially referred to as “Instant Pots.” Most accessories will work with them all, but before placing an order you should double check that your items are compatible with the size and make of your multicooker. Also keep in mind that the machines come in different sizes (6-quart size is the most popular), so make sure you’re buying accessories that fit the model you own.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
Blue and red sealing rings
Amazon" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="credit">Amazon
You're certainly well aware of the Instant Pot funk that eventually permeates your multicooker's gasket (aka the sealing ring). There are a few different cleaning methods you can use to remove the odor, but none of them work all that well. With these two colored options, you can assign one to savory dishes (think meats and stews) and another to cheesecakes (which you don't want infused with the scent of said meats or stews).

(Pro tip: You're supposed to store your IP with the gasket removed, to encourage air flow and discourage the growth of mildew and other nasty things.)

Get the two-pack from Amazon for $11.95 (fits the 6-quart model).
2
An egg steamer rack
Amazon" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="credit">Amazon
Whether you like your eggs hard-boiled, soft-boiled or somewhere in between, you can steam them to perfection in an Instant Pot. But if you don't want to risk them rolling around and cracking, you should buy this setup, which lets you nestle 18 eggs in the machine at once. This brilliant gadget will fit in both the 6- and 8-quart versions.

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
3
Mini silicone mitts to help you grab the hot inner pot
Amazon" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="credit">Amazon
Have you ever had the patience to wait until your Instant Pot's inner pot is completely cool before lifting it out? Yeah, us neither. If you're sick of burning your hands, you need these flexible silicone mitts, which'll give you a good grip and protect your fingers from the heat.

Get a pair from Amazon for $9.99.
4
Tools that won't ding up the inside of your Instant Pot
Amazon" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="credit">Amazon
Metal utensils can scratch the coating off your Instant Pot, which is a major no-no. To prevent that from happening, these Instant Pot-branded tools are made specifically to protect your appliance, no matter how hard you are on it. These are a few of our favorites:

Get the lid cleaning brush for $17.40.
Get the meat claws for $12.74.
Get the spoon spatula for $7.20.
5
A new ceramic, non-stick inner pot
Amazon" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="credit">Amazon
If you do, by chance, happen to scrape off the nonstick lining of your inner pot, it's important (for safety reasons!) to replace it immediately. It comes in three sizes, is dishwasher safe and is PTFE and PFOA free.

Get it from Amazon for $15.25 (3 quart), $19.95 (6 quart) or $24.99 (8 quart).
6
And a stainless steel inner pot
Amazon" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="credit">Amazon
For all those times you don't need nonstick, this is nice and durable. And if you're cooking multiple dishes for a crowd, it's always good to have extras. (Keep scrolling for a storage lid, because you'll need one!)

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (3 quart), $22.99 (6 quart) or $32.99 (8 quart).
7
A silicone cover for easy storage
Amazon" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="credit">Amazon
Ever make a HUGE pot of soup in your IP and don't feel like transferring it to yet another HUGE container to keep in the fridge? This silicone lid seals perfectly and allows you to move your cooled pot straight to the refrigerator for easy storage.

Get it from Amazon for $13.06.
8
The perfect pan for making IP cheesecake
Amazon" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="credit">Amazon
A HuffPost colleague of ours is legendary for her Instant Pot cheesecake, and she swears this pan is one of the secrets to its greatness. Fat Daddio's 7x3-inch pan with a removable bottom in particular (don't choose another brand or model) fits perfectly in the IP and features just the right thickness to evenly conduct heat throughout your cheesecake as it steams to creamy perfection.

Get it from Amazon for $12.59.
9
An air fryer attachment that saves you a ton of space
Amazon" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="credit">Amazon
If you've always wanted an air fryer but don't have room in your kitchen for another appliance, this is for you. You just pop it on top of your Instant Pot and watch it work its magic. Keep in mind that it's made for the 6-quart model -- but its rapid air circulation cooks food to crispy perfection, from chicken wings to French fries and even homemade veggie chips.

Get it from Amazon for $62.95.
10
Yogurt cups!
Amazon" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="credit">Amazon
Let's be real, most people never use the yogurt-making feature of their Instant Pot simply because they don't have containers to cook the yogurt in. This kit comes with five 6-ounce cups (they're BPA free and dishwasher safe), spill-proof lids and a rack. Now start making yogurt already!

Get the set from Amazon for $9.99.
11
A silicone steamer basket
Amazon
There's nothing worse than fumbling with a cheap metal steamer in the inside of your pot. This silicone version has long handles that allow you to easily remove your food without dropping it or burning yourself. This version is compatible with the 6- and 8-quart cookers.

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
12
A hand blender, for all you soup-making fanatics
Amazon" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="credit">Amazon
If you make a lot of soup in your IP -- particularly blended soups -- you may dread getting out (and cleaning) your blender after you've already dirtied your Instant Pot. If that's the case, an immersion blender will save you a ton of cleanup. Just wave its magic wand around the inside of your pot, and your soup will be buttery smooth in no time. We find this model to be particularly effective for its low price.

Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
13
A silicone egg bite pan
Amazon" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="credit">Amazon
The internet is obsessed with egg bites because they're nutritious, convenient and just plain delicious. But an Instant Pot makes them even easier to make if you have this handy doo-dad. Cleanup will be a breeze and mornings will be a whole lot easier. This is compatible with the 6- and 8-quart cookers.

Get it from Amazon for $14.44.
14
And in case you're late to the game, the best-selling model of the Instant Pot
Amazon" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="credit">Amazon
Just in case you don't have an Instant Pot yet ... cough cough ...

Get the Instant Pot Duo from Amazon for $66.32 (3 quart), $89 (6 quart, the best-selling size) or $99 (8 quart).
Instant Pot Soup Recipes
shoppinginstant potKitchen Toolscooking gadgetsMulticooker