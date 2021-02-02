Food & Drink

The Best Instant Pot Dip Recipes For The Super Bowl

The Instant Pot (or any equivalent brand of multicooker) is often revered for its pressure cooker setting, which gives the ability to cook near the speed of sound. But don’t forget about two features that can become our best friend during any good Super Bowl party ― the slow cooker and the “keep warm” setting.

If you’ve ever baked a dish of spinach-artichoke dip in the oven and set it out on the table to serve at a party, you know how quickly a hot dip can turn cold. But if you make it in an Instant Pot, you can leave it right inside the insert on the “keep warm” setting to maintain the perfect temperature during the entire game.

Below, check out our favorite Instant Pot dips that hit all the Super Bowl flavors you’re looking for. There’s black bean dip, spinach and artichoke chip, queso, Buffalo chicken dip, caramelized onion dip and more.

1
Instant Pot Black Bean Dip
Peas and Crayons
Instant Pot Black Bean Dip from Peas and Crayons
2
Instant Pot Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Damn Delicious
Instant Pot Spinach and Artichoke Dip from Damn Delicious
3
Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip
Oh Sweet Basil
Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip from Oh Sweet Basil
4
Slow Cooker Caramelized Onion Dip
Macheesmo
Slow Cooker Caramelized Onion Dip from Macheesmo
5
Crockpot Queso Cheese Dip
The Cookie Rookie
Crockpot Queso Cheese Dip from The Cookie Rookie
6
Slow Cooker Pepperoni Pizza Dip
The Cookie Rookie
Slow Cooker Pepperoni Pizza Dip from The Cookie Rookie
7
Crockpot Sausage Cream Cheese Dip
The Cookie Rookie
Crockpot Sausage Cream Cheese Dip from The Cookie Rookie
8
Crockpot Spinach Dip
The Cookie Rookie
Crockpot Spinach Dip from The Cookie Rookie
9
Hissy Fit Dip
Brown Eyed Baker
Hissy Fit Dip from Brown Eyed Baker
10
Bacon Beer Cheese Dip
Foodie Crush
Bacon Beer Cheese Dip from Foodie Crush
