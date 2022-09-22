Here's How To Get The Best Internet Experience In Your Home

Man connecting to network with his smartphone Gettu

Understand speed. When it comes to internet speed, most internet users are likely familiar with “5G,” which represents the fifth and most current generation of mobile/cellular technology. 5G can be used to deliver high-speed internet service to your home, using nearby cellular towers to send a signal to your modem or router.

When it comes to 5G internet, however, some factors — think trees, buildings and even windows — may actually limit the reliability and speed of users’ home internet by lengthening the distance the signal needs to travel or by blocking the signal altogether. But with Cox’s reliable, fiber-based broadband network and a few helpful tips to maximize your home network, you may be able to attain internet speeds that are even faster than 5G providers.

Get to know fiber-based networks. While a 5G cell signal must travel from a cellphone tower or mobile hub to reach the modem, router, or internet gateway in your home, fiber-based service uses in-ground wiring to deliver a more stable internet connection with faster speeds.

Providers like Cox offer fiber-based internet speeds up to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps) with availability that reaches 99% of homes in their serviceable locations. Plus, Cox offers access to over 3 million Wi-Fi hotspots to ensure you’re covered wherever you roam.

Look for ways to increase speed. Internet speed can be affected by a number of factors. The usual suspects are sending large files or using lots of devices at once, but even the location of your router or modem can affect your internet speed.

If your connection is lagging, look to solutions such as resetting equipment or trying out an ethernet cable. Additionally, make sure your devices and network are up to date with the latest security to protect against speed-eating malware and viruses.

Adjusting your router placement can also have a significant impact on your internet speed. You don’t want to place the router too close to walls with pipes, your microwave, big metal objects or even a fish tank, as any of these could disrupt the Wi-Fi signal.

Understand how fast your internet should be. If your internet usage is confined to some light streaming and internet usage (emailing, a bit of web-surfing), you may only need around 25 Mbps.

If your household loves to stream, chat, game, and surf the web, however, you may need a bit more speed to keep everyone connected.

For example, with 250 Mbps download speeds, you could download an entire album in only 6 seconds or an HD movie in just 60 seconds. This level of speed supports 6–7 devices for gaming, streaming, virtual learning and almost any other way your household uses the internet.

