To know an introvert is to love them ― even if that means cajoling them out of their house to see them.

A knack for observation and a fondness for selectivity might make introverts seem like a difficult demographic to shop for. But this isn’t necessarily the case, said Elaine Rodino, a psychologist and fellow of the Pennsylvania Psychological Association. When shopping for an introvert or someone with more introverted tendencies, it’s best to get personal.

“The kinds of things that an ‘introvert’ may like can be spread across a long continuum,” Rodino said. “Some introverts may have social anxiety and feel most comfortable in small groups, small gatherings, etc. They prefer more one-on-one [time] and would get lost in a group of very chatty people. I always think you really need to think about the person you are gifting, not yourself.”

Pauline Wallin, a licensed psychologist in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, told HuffPost that “introversion is not the same thing as being shy or quiet. Introverts are just more private ... and are selective about what they say and whom they say it to.”

We asked Canceled Plans, HuffPost’s Facebook community of self-proclaimed introverts, what their ideal gifts would be or to share the best ones they have received in the past.

Take a look at the list of comforting and useful items below. And whatever you buy, just make sure you also consider how you’re giving your gift. As Kim Powers Smith pointed out in Canceled Plans, “You can literally gift me anything, as long as I don’t have to unwrap it in front of an audience.”

