A solid color bumper case with tempered glass panels for iPhone 12, 13 and 14

With 360-degree protection, this two-piece tempered glass iPhone case is compatible with wireless charging, comes in seven colors and protects your phone in a fall up to six feet. The picture is of the original case I had on my phone for TWO years! I’ve never had a case (or phone) last that long because I’m super clumsy and my phone gets chunked to the ground multiple times a day. T. I went ahead and bought another one because the original was getting grimy .. I’m sure I could have cleaned it but knowing myself I would break my phone in the time it took to do that. I got a green one this time and installation was super easy. When I took the old case off my phone still looked brand new. I’m definitely impressed with this product!" — KAM043