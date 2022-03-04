Part of what makes medical emergencies so scary is that, by nature, they can happen completely unexpectedly.

Staying prepared with a fully-stocked first aid kit, supplemented with other potentially life-saving essentials, can be a great way to manage your anxieties, save you a trip to the emergency room or, at the very least, act fast while waiting for professional help to arrive. But just purchasing a first-aid kit from a local store and calling it a day might not be enough.

Ernest Grant, president of the American Nurses Association and a leading expert in burn care, said one of the most common mistakes people make when it comes to stocking their at-home first aid kits is that they fail to keep it up to date, allowing the contents to expire and thus be less effective.

“Take a quick inventory of what you have and the dates on the packaging to see what you may need to restock,” Grant said, adding that having a natural disaster bag is also a very good idea. He said you should stock these packs with things like quick cash, personal medications, duct tape, transistor radios, whistles and a Swiss Army knife.

Melanie Gibbons Hallman, an emergency nurse practitioner and an assistant professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing, added that you should also be highly aware of things like age and existing health conditions of all of the people in your home in order to have the most effective kit.

“Some over-the-counter medications may react with prescriptive medications; for example, aspirin or ibuprofen may interfere with blood thinners. Therefore, all drugs in the kit should be approved by a healthcare provider familiar with the medications that every potential user of the kit may be taking,” Hallman said.

Grant also stressed that it’s important for people to familiarize themselves with the difference between what requires an ER visit, urgent care or home care when it comes to injuries. This will help you know what first aid product to use and when, along with what requires you to seek additional medical treatment.

For example, “very small burns within the size of a quarter can be handled at home, as well as things like bug bites and small cuts once bleeding has been managed,” Grant said. Even though this might seem obvious to some, Grant said these can be among the most common non-life threatening visits that urgent care centers see, which might possibly have been managed at home with the correct materials.

According to Hallman, serious circumstances such as chest pain, shortness of breath, significant falls, motor crashes and other potentially high-risk situations warrant a trip to the ER where more care can be provided. Issues like upper-respiratory infections with cold-like symptoms, when free from a notable fever, can be handled at home or in urgent care if the condition persists.

Regardless of the medical situation, a well-curated first aid kit could make a difference. Whether you are treating a dog bite, skin abrasion or something more severe, Hallman and Grant helped create the following list of items to keep you and your loved ones prepared in case of a medical related emergency. (But, again, an important note: Always seek the expertise of a healthcare provider if you’re unsure, and none of these items listed should be considered as complete substitutes for the care of a medical professional.)

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.