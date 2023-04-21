ShoppingStyleMen's Fashionjeans

These Are The Best Jeans For Men, According To Guys Who Wear Them

From brands like Wrangler and Levi's, this is the men's denim real people wear endlessly.

Staff Writer

Wrangler jeans, Levi's 550 jeans and <a href="https://shop.180thestore.com/products/chimala-cs35-wp05-l-selvedge-denim-narrow-tapered-cut-medium-distress-02-23-23" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Chimala Selvedge denim from 180 The Store." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="643edcf7e4b0408f3e4f5123" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shop.180thestore.com/products/chimala-cs35-wp05-l-selvedge-denim-narrow-tapered-cut-medium-distress-02-23-23" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Chimala Selvedge denim from 180 The Store.</a>
Amazon, 180 The Store
Wrangler jeans, Levi's 550 jeans and Chimala Selvedge denim from 180 The Store.

Recently, over dinner at a dive bar, I noticed my ever-stylish pal Bill was wearing possibly the sharpest pair of men’s jeans I’d ever seen. I assumed they were vintage, and being nosy, I peppered him with questions about the pants. With a casual shrug, he said they were from Amazon.

At the risk of fortifying tired gender stereotypes, it can be hard to find useful information on men’s jeans. When I asked the men in my life about their beloved denim, I got answers like “Amazon,” “I wear whatever’s clean,” or my personal favorite, “I do like a little spandex, but please keep me anonymous.”

When looking for intel about men’s jeans on the web, you’ll likely find either short answers like the ones above or multi-page essays in illegible “fashion” language about raw denim that costs more than your monthly car payment.

To quell my own curiosity and in the hope of putting some helpful, accessible info on men’s denim into the wild, I asked, berated, arm-twisted, clarified and begged some of my favorite people to share with me their favorite brands and styles of men’s denim.

There are budget-friendly picks from Walmart and Amazon as well as some pricy options from small designers. Yet, rest assured every option has been vetted and worn by a real-life human — and is now recommend to you to wear on your own.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Wrangler men’s 13MWZ cowboy cut originals
The jeans that stopped my heart were these dark wash Wrangler men’s “cowboy cut” dungarees. They have the leather label and yellow "W" on the back pockets like the vintage styles, only they're brand new (and honestly, pretty affordable). Per my friend Bill, they're better quality than other jeans he has and have been holding up in the crotch, whereas others wear out.

My longtime friend and style icon Nate Stern, current associate menswear designer at Lucky Brand, also loves Wrangler jeans. "Besides being a western wear staple, I think Wrangler makes some of the best and more durable denim," he said. "One of my fave details I’ve seen on their jeans is they put the felled seam on the out seam as opposed to the inseam, so you get that thick, washed-down chunky seam on the outside. Typically most jean makers choose to put this on the inside of the leg and bust open the outer seam, but I like the heavier-duty look of a felled seam on the outside.”
$19.97+ at Amazon
2
Levi's
Levis 550s
"Levis 550s are great," Karim Sharif, a musician and social worker, told me. "They give you the jeans-equivalent of the pintuck trouser look in my opinion, room in the thigh with a slight taper in the calf but still loose and they sit where I want jeans to in the waist."
$69.50 at Levi's$59.99+ at Amazon
3
American Eagle
American Eagle AirFlex+ slim jean
"As a millennial, I recently made the move from skinny jeans to a more relaxed loose style of jeans. I’ve always been a fan of American Eagle jeans because a lot of their men's jeans have stretch to them no matter the style or material. I especially LOVE their AE AirFlex+ Slim Jean in Black Wash," said Gabe Castaneda, a HuffPost video editor.

"It’s very difficult to find a black wash jean that doesn’t pick up every single dust particle on the planet and then you’re forced to carry a lint roller every time you put them on. But these black wash jeans you don’t have to worry about that! They’re a soft material that has some give to them without feeling like leggings."
$44.95 at American Eagle
4
Levi's
Levi's 541 athletic taper fit in big and tall sizing
Another one of my personal fashion icons, Tevin Evans, a stylist, model and plus size men's content creator who goes by the impeccable moniker "Fat Chuck Bass" on Instagram, recommend Levi's 541 athletic taper fit in the big and tall section for extended sizes.

These come up to a 52-inch waist and 36 inseam in a bunch of washes and colors. They give a little more room in the thigh but come in at the knee, so they're not baggy or bulky.
$79.50 at Levi's
5
ASOS
Anything from ASOS
Evans also recommended ASOS for men's plus size jeans, citing the slim, slim taper, flared and straight styles as his favorites.
ASOS classic rigid jeans: $27 at ASOSShop ASOS men's jeans
6
Amazon
Dickies men's flex carpenter denim
My friend Adam Rose, who's in the process of starting Grant Mountain Vineyard in the Oregon Coast Range mountains, told me his favorite jeans are "whatever's clean." Yet for long days doing intense manual labor outside, he likes Dickies' jeans for their durability and comfort.
$39.99 at Amazon
7
180 The Store
Chimala dark wash selvedge denim
"My favorite denim jeans are dark wash selvedge by Chimala," said Kyle Norville, a teacher. "The details on them are so amazing. Nice length to fold multiple times or go for a long cuff. Super lightweight and my go to for the fall and winter months."
$665 at 180 The Store
8
H&M
Anything from H&M
Noah Michelson, editorial director for HuffPost Personal, said, "I used to spend hundreds of dollars on a single pair of designer jeans and then I realized that H&M jeans are seriously just as good for way less. They’ve got every fit and style you can imagine (and lots more sizes and inseams and colors online that aren’t available in their brick and mortar stores) for under $50."
Slim tapered distressed jeans: $30 at H&MShop H&M men's jeans
9
Walmart
Wrangler Rustler relaxed jeans
While I am not a biological male, I have the personality and wardrobe of an uncle on vacation. I've found my favorite (and the cheapest) pair of thick, non-stretch denim is Walmart's Wrangler Rustler jeans in the relaxed fit. They look cool and vintage, come in a ton of colors and washes and have a pretty solid size range, up to a 50-inch waist. I wear them as long pants, but also primarily use these to make denim cut-offs in the summer.
$14.98 at Walmart
10
Estudio Niksen
Baggy jeans from Estudio Niksen
"I’ve been wearing denim a lot lately from this brand called Estudio Niksen," said Vinh Luong, owner and creative director of the brand PNKDRMS. "They go with everything! I love everything they make. Their silhouettes are great. Anything that is big and baggy is a go-to. Plenty room for activities."
$120 at Estudio Niksen
11
Amazon
Levi's 501
"My 'oldie but goodies' are my vintage Levi’s 501s, bleach stain and all. 501s are arguably the most iconic jeans ever made. The denim is heavy, the cut looks great, and they just get softer and more charming with age," Shawn Cremer, a stylist and author of the Exquisite Corpse newsletter, told me.
$40.97+ at Amazon
12
Mr. Porter
Ripped, dyed, patched and otherwise maximalized jeans from Kapital
“I’m a sucker for some really out there NSFW denim," Nate Stern said. "Whether it’s patches, rip and repairs, unconventional washes, stitching details, cool hardware, I love when a jean lands on the opposite end from normal. No one, IMO, does this better than legendary designer Japanese denim label Kapital. Their stuff is pricey but they somehow take one-of-a-kind ideas and mass produce them in a jaw-dropping, beautiful way. I always strive to emulate their quirky, eccentric style."
$730 at Mr. Porter
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A vitamin-infused and talc-free body powder

The Best Over The Counter Products To Help With Excessive Sweating

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

Want To Be A Better Friend? Be More Like Drew Barrymore.

Travel

8 Things People Expect Flight Attendants To Do That Just Aren’t Their Jobs

Wellness

The ‘Arcturus’ COVID Variant Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing The Most Right Now

Wellness

People Who’ve Lost A Spouse Say These Moments Feel The Loneliest

Food & Drink

Grilled Cheese And Grief: How I Cooked My Way Through Postpartum Depression

Style & Beauty

Can Sweat Actually Be Good For Your Skin? Here’s What Dermatologists Say

Relationships

What Do You Do With A Loved One’s Social Media After They Die?

Home & Living

How To Stop Reaching For Your Phone Right When You Wake Up

Wellness

Ever Had A 'Dream Baby'? Here's What It Means.

Home & Living

The Rudest Things You Can Do While Hosting Overnight Guests

Work/Life

8 Things Productivity Experts Would Never, Ever Do Before Work

Wellness

What End-Of-Life Doulas Want You To Know About Death And Grief

Shopping

Experts Explain Why You Need An Emergency Go Bag (And What Should Be In It)

Shopping

14 Spring Dresses Under $100 That Belong In Your Wardrobe

Shopping

If Your Bag Is An Actual Black Hole, Try These 11 Helpful Products

Shopping

Gallery-Worthy Work From Black Artists That You Can Buy On Etsy

Shopping

Reviewers With Big Busts Approve These Supportive Swimsuits From Amazon

Travel

15 Amazing UNESCO World Heritage Sites You Can Visit In The U.S.

Parenting

35 Tweets That Sum Up Life With 10-Year-Olds

Relationships

Grief Counselors Say 'Closure' Is A Myth. Here's Why.

Wellness

Should I Leave A Comment On Someone's Grief-Stricken Social Media Post?

Shopping

14 Helpful Items If Your Produce Always Goes Bad Before You Eat It

Wellness

How Bad Is It To Use A Product With A California Prop 65 Warning Label?

Shopping

If You’re Taking A Single Trip This Year, These 35 Products Will Probably Come In Handy

Work/Life

At What Point Is Complaining About Your Job Doing More Harm Than Good?

Food & Drink

Not Everyone Wants A Casserole: The Different Ways Cultures Grieve With Food

Shopping

Here Are 8 Derm-Recommended Products To Soothe Your Sunburn

Shopping

Shop The Oscars Red Carpet Trends At Every Budget

Shopping

31 Genius Problem-Solving Products That Are Looking For A Home

Shopping

If You've Become The Forgot-My-Coffee Meme, These 8 Products May Help

Work/Life

'Rage Applying' Is All The Rage On TikTok — But There's One Big Downside

Home & Living

Professional Thrifters Share The Secrets To Finding The Best Items

Shopping

44 Products With Before-And-After Photos Worthy Of A 'Whoa'

Shopping

These Artist-Designed Rugs Will Instantly Elevate Your Home And They All Start Below $500

Shopping

The Best Paper Shredders For Protecting Your Personal Information

Food & Drink

The Best Time To Eat Breakfast If You Work Out In The Morning, According To Experts

Shopping

Quick! The TikTok-Famous Stanley Cup Just Restocked In Two New Colors

Wellness

How To Fight The Urge To Always Make Everything About Yourself

Shopping

This Incredibly Popular Water Flosser Is 40% Off Right Now

Wellness

Interested In A 'Damp Lifestyle'? These 11 Habits Will Get You Started.