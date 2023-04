Wrangler men’s 13MWZ cowboy cut originals

The jeans that stopped my heart were these dark wash Wrangler men’s “cowboy cut” dungarees. They have the leather label and yellow "W" on the back pockets like the vintage styles, only they're brand new (and honestly, pretty affordable). Per my friend Bill, they're better quality than other jeans he has and have been holding up in the crotch, whereas others wear out.My longtime friend and style icon Nate Stern , current associate menswear designer at Lucky Brand, also loves Wrangler jeans. "Besides being a western wear staple, I think Wrangler makes some of the best and more durable denim," he said. "One of my fave details I’ve seen on their jeans is they put the felled seam on the out seam as opposed to the inseam, so you get that thick, washed-down chunky seam on the outside. Typically most jean makers choose to put this on the inside of the leg and bust open the outer seam, but I like the heavier-duty look of a felled seam on the outside.”