Amazon, 180 The Store Wrangler jeans, Levi's 550 jeans and Chimala Selvedge denim from 180 The Store.

Recently, over dinner at a dive bar, I noticed my ever-stylish pal Bill was wearing possibly the sharpest pair of men’s jeans I’d ever seen. I assumed they were vintage, and being nosy, I peppered him with questions about the pants. With a casual shrug, he said they were from Amazon.

At the risk of fortifying tired gender stereotypes, it can be hard to find useful information on men’s jeans. When I asked the men in my life about their beloved denim, I got answers like “Amazon,” “I wear whatever’s clean,” or my personal favorite, “I do like a little spandex, but please keep me anonymous.”

Advertisement

When looking for intel about men’s jeans on the web, you’ll likely find either short answers like the ones above or multi-page essays in illegible “fashion” language about raw denim that costs more than your monthly car payment.

To quell my own curiosity and in the hope of putting some helpful, accessible info on men’s denim into the wild, I asked, berated, arm-twisted, clarified and begged some of my favorite people to share with me their favorite brands and styles of men’s denim.

There are budget-friendly picks from Walmart and Amazon as well as some pricy options from small designers. Yet, rest assured every option has been vetted and worn by a real-life human — and is now recommend to you to wear on your own.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.