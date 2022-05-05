Shopping

13 Of The Best Tall Size Women's Jeans

Whether you’re into straight leg, high-waisted or boot cut jeans, you can find them in an inseam that actually covers your legs.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

Does this sound familiar? Your ankles are freezing because no pair of jeans you come across is long enough to fit your longer-than-average legs. Even jeans that claim to cater to tall women have a maximum inseam of a mere 30 inches. And if you do happen to find a pair that goes past 30, comes in larger sizes and is actually comfortable, it would cost you three arms and two long legs to buy them.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. There are jeans for tall women that come in inseams above 30 inches (some even up to 37!) and are easily accessible online. Whether you’re into straight leg styles, bootcut, high-waisted, skinny jeans or the ’90s nostalgia-filled baggy jeans, you, too, can wear them in an inseam that actually covers your legs.

Below, we rounded up 13 pairs to get you started, at various price points, sizes, washes and and, of course, inseam lengths.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Old Navy
Old Navy high-waisted O.G. straight jeans
The inseam on these high-waisted jeans from Old Navy is 32 inches when you select tall sizing. With a straight-leg style and light wash comfy cotton denim, you'll want to keep this pair on all day. The jeans are made with shape retention that keeps their shape even after countless wears. Tall sizes range from 2-18.
$35 at Old Navy
2
Torrid
Torrid luxe slim boot jeans
These slim-fit bootcut jeans come in sizes 10-30 and in tall and extra tall inseams. The tall inseam is 34.5 inches and the extra tall inseam is 36.5 inches. They're made of super stretchy denim that claims to feel like a second skin.
$48.65 at Torrid
3
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch curve love '90s ultra high-rise straight jeans
If you've watched the "White Hot" Netflix documentary, Abercrombie and Fitch is probably on the brain. While it's fresh on your mind, consider these jeans from the brand that feature an ultra high-rise waist and come in a long inseam of 33.5 inches. You can get them in multiple washes and styles, including light indigo, light ripped wash, medium and black wash. Sizes range from 23-37.
$99 at Abercrombie and Fitch
4
Asos
ASOS tall high-rise skinny jeans
There's nothing like a classic skinny jean and this popular pair from ASOS comes in a high rise style and inseams of 36 inches and 38 inches. They're made of stretch denim and come in sizes 24-38.
$29 at Asos
5
Levi's
Levi's 725 high-rise bootcut jeans
Get this pair of Levi's in inseams up to 34 inches. The classic bootcut style is still summer-friendly and can be worn with heels and sandals. The fit is slim through the hip and thigh, and is accompanied by a high-rise waist. Choose from medium wash, black, light wash or two dark wash styles and sizes 23-34.
$69.50 at Levi's
6
Spanx
Spanx flare jeans
Don't forget about Spanx when searching for comfy jeans (even our editors rave about their pants!). This pair of flare jeans comes in a tall size that has an inseam of 37 inches. Sizes range from XS-3X. The jeans are made with a pull-on design from stretchy fabric for easy movement and comfort.
$148 at Spanx
7
Silver Jeans
Silver Jeans Suki mid-rise slim bootcut jeans
These curvy-fit, shape-enhancing jeans have a mid-rise waist and come in 31-, 33- and 35-inch inseams in sizes 24-36. They're incredibly stretchy and meet the "power stretch" level on Silver Jeans' stretch meter.
$99 at Silver Jeans
8
New York and Company
New York and Company Mya curvy ultra high-waisted super skinny ankle jeans
If you thought ankle jeans that were actually made for long legs were a myth, I'm here to prove you wrong. The tall sizes at New York and Company are proportioned to fit women over 5'8" and inseams fall between34 inches and 36 inches. These ankle jeans come in sizes 0-20 and have hidden elastic on the waistband to prevent gaping in the back.
$37.97 at New York and Company
9
Banana Republic
Banana Republic barrel jeans
If you don't have a pair of barrel jeans in your closet, now's the time to hop on this trend. This pair from Banana Republic has a high-waisted fit with a similar wide cut to balloon-leg jeans. Keep in mind they don't have any stretch and are specifically designed to be rigid for an already broken-in feel. The tall/long option is 33 inches long; sizes range from 26-35.
$98.50 at Banana Republic
10
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters BDG high-waisted baggy jeans
Take a page from the '90s with these baggy jeans that feature a loose straight leg and high waist. The inseam is 31.5 inches. They're made of durable, rigid denim. Get them in rinsed denim, distressed black, cream, vintage denim or ripped blue in 24-36.
$49 at Urban Outfitters
11
Good American
Good American Always Fits Good Legs jeans
This pair from Good American made our list of must-have jeans every mom needs and you gotta have them, too. They come in a skinny fit with high-rise waist and have a 35-inch inseam. You can get them in ripped deep blue, regular deep blue or dark blue. The amount of stretch and give in these jeans means you pick one size interval (00-4, 6-12, 14-18, 20-26 or 28-32) that fits all of the sizes within.
$159 at Good American
12
Madewell
Madewell tall curvy perfect vintage jeans
With a 31-inch inseam and a design specifically tailored for curvier women, these mom jeans will easily become your new favorite pair. There's extra room in the hips and thighs area for a better, more comfortable fit. Sizes range from 23-33.
$128 at Madewell
13
American Eagle
AE Ne(x)t Level curvy high-waisted jeggings
American Eagle's jeans are a best kept (not so) secret of the tall woman community. Jeggings are a closet staple and go great with boots in the wintertime. The long inseams are 30.5 inches and extra long inseams are 32.5 inches. Get them in three washes: black, dark blue and bright blue. Sizes range from 000-20.
$39.95 at American Eagle
