Admittedly, my jewelry stash is the last thing I think about cleaning regularly, but a recent HuffPost story had me realizing that routine jewelry maintenance is essential. Not just for making sure my adored pieces stay looking their best, but to ensure they’ll last as long as possible.

It also turns out this doesn’t just apply to “real” and fine jewelry. Proper cleaning and storage of all your sparkly goods can also maintain the lifespan of your most affordable costume jewelry, too.

To find the best jewelry cleaning products, methods and tools available, I asked a couple of expert jewelers what they recommend or use themselves. According to the creative director at Spur Jewelry, Simone Paasche, how often you clean your jewelry and what you use to do it entirely depends on the material.

“Platinum or gold set with diamonds can be cleaned frequently. Colorful gemstones are softer and they should be treated gently, cleaned infrequently,” she said.

But be extra careful with pieces containing opals and pearls, as those should be cleaned just with polishing and not using any liquid solutions, Paasche cautioned.

“Preventative care is just as important as regular cleaning,” said Andrej Strojin, the CEO and co-founder of New England-based jewelry company Haverhill.

“Avoid getting lotions, sunscreen, perfume and harsh household cleaners (such as bleach) on your jewelry to best maintain its’ shine,” he said.

For a more in-depth understanding about the specific material of your jewelry and how to clean it, refer to our previous coverage. But if you already know what you’re working with and are ready to shine your jewelry into optimal brilliance, keep reading to see our jeweler-recommended cleaning products below.