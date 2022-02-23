Shopping

The Best Jogging Strollers, According To These Rave Amazon Reviews

Get those steps in and bring your little one along for the ride with these highly rated jogging strollers.

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Baby-Trend-Expedition-Double-Centennial/dp/B00LVMM72A?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6214eda1e4b06e1cc585b5e9,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Baby Trend&#x27;s Expedition double jogger" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6214eda1e4b06e1cc585b5e9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Baby-Trend-Expedition-Double-Centennial/dp/B00LVMM72A?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6214eda1e4b06e1cc585b5e9,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Baby Trend's Expedition double jogger</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0829PMJ8D?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6214eda1e4b06e1cc585b5e9,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="BOB Gear&#x27;s Revolution Flex 3.0 jogging stroller." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6214eda1e4b06e1cc585b5e9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0829PMJ8D?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6214eda1e4b06e1cc585b5e9,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">BOB Gear's Revolution Flex 3.0 jogging stroller.</a>
Parents who desire an active lifestyle know the struggle of balancing taking care of their kids and getting in adequate workouts. If this sounds like you, you’re probably looking for ways to combine the two. That’s where having a good jogging stroller comes in.

Even though these strollers are designed for use while jogging, they can also serve as everyday strollers if speed walking or jogging isn’t your thing. Their features include flexible, reclining seats in which little ones can lie or sit upright, storage space to hold on-the-go essentials and swivel front wheels that lock in place for convenience. Some even come with the ability to turn into travel systems by allowing you to place a stroller-compatible infant car seat into the seat of the stroller. (If you already have a car seat you want to travel with, it’s extremely important to make sure it will properly fit in the jogging stroller you select.)

Below, we rounded up seven of the best jogging strollers that have outstanding five-star reviews on Amazon.

1
Thule Urban Glide 2 jogging stroller
Created for all terrains, this Thule stroller is suitable for jogging and casual strolling. It's built with a swivel front wheel that locks into place for jogging and two large 16-inch wheels in the back. The reclining seat has a padded, five-point ventilated harness so your child will be super comfortable during the whole trip. It holds up to 75 pounds.

Promising review: "I have run with this stroller for the past 2 months before leaving a review. I can promise you, this is the best running stroller out there. I have two kids (4 and 3 years old -- roughly around 30 pounds each) and it is still sooooo smooth and easy to run with. And when I say run, I'm talking anywhere up to 3.5 miles per run. The kids have mentioned so many times how this stroller is way more comfortable than our previous three other brands of jogging strollers. My husband loves the adjustable handle that makes it easy for him to change the height of the bar. He also loves how light it is, the sun protections for the kids and how easy to fold it is..." — Chels
Get it on Amazon for $699.95.
2
Jeep Classic jogging stroller
This stroller can be used as a standard jogging stroller or as a travel system that you can place your own infant car seat in. The overhead canopy adjusts to shield your little one from sun, rain, wind and snow. The 12-inch front wheel has a swivel lock which provides stability and the shock-absorbing frame and 16-inch back wheels ensure a smooth, easy ride. It conveniently folds up into a compact design for transport in your car. It holds up to 50 pounds.

Promising review: "I was looking for a nice jogging stroller that fit my Graco snug ride infant car seat. This fit perfect. The stroller rolls well and was very easy to put together and get up and running with. Looks nice and works very well for the price. So glad I bought this stroller!" — Danielle Woods
Get it for $119 on Amazon.
3
Baby Trend Expedition double jogger
If you have two little ones, this jogger will be your go-to. It's designed for children between 6 and 50 pounds each and no more than 42 inches tall. It has a multi-position seat recline with a five-point safety harness, a canopy and a parent tray that includes two cup holders and a covered storage compartment. The 12-inch front swivel wheel locks in place and has a foot-activated brake system.

Promising review:"I needed a good jogging stroller for my boys, ages 2 years and 6 months. We love to go on walks and I needed something easy to push. This is perfect! Very easy to push, has a smooth ride, adjustable seats, a nice cup holder, and good storage space. The boys like it, especially the adjustable shade that can block light at all angles." — Nate Weicht
Get it on Amazon for $219.99.
4
Chicco Activ3 Air jogging stroller
This stroller is compatible with all Chicco KeyFit and Fit2 car seats with the click-in attachment. The hand-operated swivel and brake controls gives you more control over how the stroller moves as you move. The tires are filled with foam and have adjustable suspension to provide a smooth ride on flat and bumpy terrains. Carry all of your child's things plus your own in the large storage basket. The weight capacity is 50 pounds.

Promising review: "This stroller is durable. I’ve taken it on trails and jogs around my neighborhood. My baby has plenty of room to stretch. The ride is comfortable and quiet enough that she stays asleep on smooth and bumpy surfaces. It is a bit big for crowded places. The front wheel sticks out far so I have to be careful not to walk closely behind someone. The parent cup holders are a plus. The storage below the stroller seat is spacious enough for my diaper bag, changing pad and a jacket. Folding it down takes only a few seconds. Breaking it down and maneuvering it into the trunk can create a sweat. Not from being complicated, but because of the size." — Chloe
Get it on Amazon for $329.99.
5
BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 jogging stroller
This jogging stroller from BOB Gear is on the pricier side, but the durable aluminum frame, adjustable handlebar, ample storage space and padded infinite recline seat make the price tag worth it for reviewers. It's also travel-system ready and compatible with most major brand car seats with the use of a BOB infant car seat adapter. The canopy provides UV protection and has a magnetic "peak and chat" window so you can keep an eye on your little one.

Promising review:"I've really enjoyed this stroller. It works well while running. One of the big positives is how well ventilated it is. A positive when you are looking for a jogging stroller for hotter months." — Chelsie
Get it on Amazon for $549.99.
6
Graco FastAction Jogger LX stroller
This lightweight jogging stroller can be folded with one hand only, making it the perfect accessory for on-the-go parents. You can remove the pad to create a travel system with your infant car seat, especially if you have a compatible Graco car seat. The handlebar can adjust to three positions to accommodate your height. The maximum weight capacity is 50 pounds.

Promising review: "Y’all this is the best running stroller. My three year old loves the sun/wind/rain cover because it actually covers over her head and down to cover the tray so her legs and snacks don’t get wet. Also the front wheel doesn’t wiggle when I run fast." — Pukahi Fam
Get it on Amazon for $169.99.
7
Baby Trend Range jogger stroller
Choose from "millenium," "bubble gum" and "phantom" color options with this all-terrain jogging stroller. It has all the common bells and whistles, like a five-point safety harness with a padded cover, adjustable canopy and the ability to add a travel system when you use a Baby Trend car seat.

Promising review: "We were looking for a walking/jogging stroller for my 2-year-old but didn’t want to spend a fortune. We came upon this one and ultimately bought because of the price. What a great purchase! I use the stroller every day for an hour jog/walk. My two-year-old sits [comfortably] in it, the shade covers the sun and adjusts for where you need, and the seat also reclines. Aside from a little wear on the tires, this has held up brilliantly! The best part is the price!" — A.A.
Get it on Amazon for $107.98.
