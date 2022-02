The Best Jogging Strollers, According To These Rave Amazon Reviews

Thule Urban Glide 2 jogging stroller

Created for all terrains, this Thule stroller is suitable for jogging and casual strolling. It's built with a swivel front wheel that locks into place for jogging and two large 16-inch wheels in the back. The reclining seat has a padded, five-point ventilated harness so your child will be super comfortable during the whole trip. It holds up to 75 pounds."I have run with this stroller for the past 2 months before leaving a review. I can promise you, this is the best running stroller out there. I have two kids (4 and 3 years old -- roughly around 30 pounds each) and it is still sooooo smooth and easy to run with. And when I say run, I'm talking anywhere up to 3.5 miles per run. The kids have mentioned so many times how this stroller is way more comfortable than our previous three other brands of jogging strollers. My husband loves the adjustable handle that makes it easy for him to change the height of the bar. He also loves how light it is, the sun protections for the kids and how easy to fold it is..." — Chels